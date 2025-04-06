Hyundai Venue, Exter, i20 and more get up to 70,000 off. Check details

The advantages are a combination of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives, offering customers an opportunity to save prior to the new prices becoming effective. These time-limited offers are available until April 30.

Hyundai Venue, Exter, i20, and Grand i10 Nios are now available with up to ₹70,000 discounts for April. Hyundai India has introduced these offers just before a planned price increase for its entire lineup.

1 Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the brand’s most compact and affordable model in India, is part of the company’s April discount drive. With ex-showroom prices starting at ₹5.98 lakh and going up to ₹8.38 lakh, the hatch is now being offered with benefits worth up to ₹68,000 this month. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission, allowing customers the option to choose between old-school stick-shift or automatic ease.

2 Hyundai Exter Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Exter is one of the most selling compact SUVs by Hyundai, pitted against competitors such as the Tata Punch. With a discount of ₹50,000 off the ex-showroom price, the Exter now provides the least amount of benefits of the lot.. The SUV is priced between ₹5.99 lakh to ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and comes with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG variant that churns out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and has dual-cylinder CNG technology for additional cargo space.

3 Hyundai i20 Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai i20, a renowned player in the premium hatchback segment, gets discounts of up to ₹65,000. It costs between ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). With a 1.2-liter Kappa engine and two gearbox options, the i20 is particularly well-liked by younger audiences. Peak power output from this engine is 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. An intelligent variable transmission (IVT) or a five-speed manual are available as transmission options.

4 Hyundai Venue Engine 998 cc Fuel Type Diesel Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Hyundai Venue leads the pack with a maximum of ₹70,000 worth of benefits. With three engine options and seven trim levels, its ex-showroom pricing ranges from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.62 lakh. The Venue has a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine that generates 114 Nm of torque and 82 horsepower. Additionally available is a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque. The turbocharged engine has an option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT gearbox, while the 1.2-liter engine has a five-speed manual transmission. Additionally, a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 113 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque is available, connected to a six-speed manual transmission.

