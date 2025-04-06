Tata Sierra to make a comeback soon. Here's what the iconic SUV will get in its new avatar

The Tata Sierra EV and the Sierra are expected to make thier debut soon. Tata Motors is working on both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants of the Sierra. The Sierra EV will be launched first and will be placed in between the Tata Curvv EV and Harrier EV in the company's hierarchy. Meanhwile, the Sierra in its ICE form will sit between the Tata Curvv and the Tata Harrier. Here’s what the upcoming SUV is expected to get.

Tata Sierra: Design

The Tata Sierra and the Sierra EV, both have been showcased at the Auto Expo. While the former was showcased at the recently held Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025, the latter was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Common between the two models is an upright front fascia. The EV will gets square LED headlamps vertically stacked, a broad air dam probably housing an ADAS sensor, flush-fitting door handles, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate holder.

The ICE model will retain the same basic design, however will get a different front fascia. It gets a blacked-out front grille with a full-width LED DRL and a Sierra lettering on the side. The front bumper features rectangular fog lamps and a large central air intake, while the skid plates add to the butch appearance of the SUV.

At the back, both the models will feature wraparound LED taillights, a shark fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler. Both the models will get a separate set of alloy wheels, with the EV getting aero designed wheels.

Tata Sierra: Expected interior and features

Recently, the dashboard design of the new Tata Sierra was patented. The patent image revealed that the SUV will feature a dual-screen configuration. The driver will receive a digital screen which will feature similar graphics to what we have seen on the latest-gen Tata's electric vehicles. The dashboard would feature several layers which would employ various materials.

The center stage will be occupied by a horizontally mounted touchscreen infotainment system that will feature connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a push start button on the dashboard and a rotary dial below it. The function of the rotary dial is not known as of now.

Interestingly, the version that was showcased at the Expo was equipped with a passenger screen as well which is missing on the patent image. There is a possibility that the Sierra enters into production, and the top-end variants are equipped with a passenger screen. However, for now, there is no confirmation.

Besides these, the Sierra will also feature a panoramic sunroof, a floating centre console, a 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated front seats, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) package.

Tata Sierra: Expected powertrain

On the performance front, the Sierra EV is expected to have an estimated range of approximately 500 kilometres on a full charge. As for the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant of the Sierra, it is likely to come in two different powertrains—a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel and a 1.5-litre TGDi turbo-petrol—and both transmissions—manual and automatic.

