Want to ride Royal Enfield's GT-R 650 race bike? Here's how you can

Royal Enfield has opened registrations for fourth season of GT Cup.
Royal Enfield is giving an opportunity to amateur riders in addition to the professional riders across India to showcase their passion for racing
The selection rounds will happen in Guwahati, Bangalore, Pune and New Delhi.
Riders would get a chance to show their skill levels on the GT-R 650
The GT-R 650 is a race-prepped bike specifically designed for GT Cup.
The fourth season of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup is scheduled to be held as part of the JK National Racing Championship 2024 and has received certification from the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI).
Rounds 1 and 2 will take place at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, while the grand season finale will be held at India's largest racecourse, Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, marking a significant first.
The 'Pro-Am Series' format to continue, allowing amateur and professional riders to compete together on the same grid, with a new addition of teams this year
For the GT Cup, Royal Enfield has made several changes to the motorcycle.