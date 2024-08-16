Auto news recap, August 15: Mahindra Thar Roxx prices, Ola Roadster launched

India's auto industry is fast-paced and it could be a bit difficult to keep with everything that has been happening in the country. 15th August was especially such a day when a lot of important events took place. We provide you with a detailed overview of all the essential happenings from August 15th.

Mahindra Thar Roxx variants and prices unveiled

Mahindra has unveiled that the Thar Roxx will be sold in six variants. There will be MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L and AX7L. The introductory prices start at ₹12.99 lakh ex-showroom. The prices of few of these variants have been unveiled and what all features will these variants offer have also been announced.

Ola Roadster launched

Ola Electric has launched its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market. It is the Roadster and it will be offered in three trims - X, Standard and Pro. They are priced at ₹74,999, ₹1,04,999, and ₹1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new electric motorcycles are open and deliveries will begin in January 2025.

BSA Gold Star launched

BSA has returned to India under Classic Legends and they have launched its first motorcycle - Gold Star 650. It will be competing directly against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The prices of the BSA Gold Star starts at ₹3 lakh and goes up to ₹3.35 lakh. Both are ex-showroom. The bookings for the Gold Star 650 are now open.

Nissan X-Trail deliveries commenced

Nissan Motor India has started delivering its flagship SUV - X-Trail in India. The X-Trail is priced at ₹49.92 lakh ex-showroom and it comes to India as a Completely Built Unit. The primary rivals of the X-Trail are the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

Lamborghini Huracan successor teased

Lamborghini is all set to unveil the Huracan's successor in the global market. It will be called Temerario and with it, the naturally aspirated V10 engine will come to an end. The Lamborghini Temerario will feature a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine at its heart, producing 789 bhp and 730 Nm of torque.

