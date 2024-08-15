Auto news recap, August 14: Mahindra Thar Roxx launched, Ola e-bike teased…

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from August 14, Wednesday.

Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India

Mahindra & Mahindra launched its much-awaited five-door SUV Thar Roxx, which comes as a bigger version of the Thar, one of the most popular true blue offroaders in the country over a long time. The Mahindra Thar Roxx made its global debut on the eve of the 78th Independence Day and joined its blockbuster three-door sibling. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced at ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol manual variant, while the base diesel manual is priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ola Electric Diamondhead ₹ 3.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 998 cc 998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 3.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV500 2024 2179 cc 2179 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 12 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx launched in India, priced from ₹12.99 lakh

Ola teased its upcoming electric bike yet again

Ola Electric is all set to unveil its first electric bike on 15th August 2024. The manufacturer has buyers in anticipation as they released a new trailer again teasing its upcoming electric motorcycle. The manufacturer had showcased 4 versions of its bike earlier: Roadster, Adventure, Cruiser and Diamondhead. All these models will have a unified platform. According to Ola, the DiamondHead is set to redefine the concept of an electric sports bike. Out of these four, the one seen in the recent teasers is most likely the street-naked variant, the Roadster.

Also Read : Ola teases its upcoming electric bike yet again, one day before its unveil

Maruti Suzuki faces ₹ 3.8 crore customs duty demand

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki faces ₹3.8 crore customs duty demand. Here's why)

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has received a show cause notice from the customs authority demanding payment of differential duty of over ₹3.8 crore. According to a regulatory filing, the company has received a show cause notice from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Import), Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai.

First Published Date: