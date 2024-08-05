Mahindra Thar Roxx: Top features that will be first for any Thar

Be it making every drive memorable or dominating the most difficult off-road, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is aimed to cater to all kinds of audiences. Let's discover the five features that set the Mahindra Thar Roxx apart from any Thar ever launched before.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx will arrive on August 15, 2024, promising to actually reinvent the Thar nameplate, aiming to change the image from a hardcore off-roader into an all-purpose lifestyle vehicle with much greater appeal. The new model is supposed to bring in a set of segment-first features that give on-road comfort and off-road capability a better boost.

1 Panoramic sunroof Mahindra has officially announced that the new Thar Roxx will be the first model from the Thar bloodline to come fitted with a panoramic sunroof. This massive departure from the previous sunroof-less Thar generations, including the current 3-door variant, indicates that Mahindra is trying to increase its appeal beyond the core off-roading enthusiast base. The panoramic sunroof aims to enhance the open-air experience, making it all the more desirable for a larger customer base for the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

2 Bigger touchscreen Recent spy shots have revealed a major tech update for the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx. It is said to get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which would be quite an upgrade compared to the existing one. Drawing cues from the updated Mahindra XUV 400 EV and the Mahindra XUV 3XO, this new touchscreen is sure to take the overall in-car experience a notch higher. Additionally, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will finally receive the much-needed wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity that bridges the gap between its ruggedness and modern convenience.

3 Advanced instrument cluster Multiple spy shots have confirmed the fact that the Mahindra Thar Roxx shall be the first model in the Thar lineage to come fitted with a fully digital driver display. It's an absolute marriage of this modern feature, as seen on the new-age Mahindra XUV 3XO and XUV 400 EV; a massive step-up in terms of driver information and interaction. While the semi-digital instrument cluster of the 2020-launched Mahindra Thar had to make do with a multi-information display, the all-digital setup of the Mahindra Thar Rоxx makes for an infinitely more immersive and customisable driving experience.

4 ADAS One of the most prominent safety updates that is going to come in the Mahindra Thar Roxx is through the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite. The system, as on the Mahindra XUV 3X0, is directly taken from the latter and comes due to increasing consumer demand for advanced safety features. Like its sibling, the Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with Level 2 ADAS capabilities. Some of the critical features expected to be inducted into this list would be adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane change assist—real new features that would make this iconic off-roader much safer and convenient.

5 Better safety The Mahindra Thar Roxx is touted to come with a 360-degree camera system, which would increase manoeuvrability in tight urban spaces significantly but also aid off-road navigation. This will provide a better view for drivers of what's happening around them, be it on or off the road, thereby enhancing confidence. In addition, abiding by the requirement by the Indian government to have six airbags mandated for all cars, the Thar Roxx is likely to come with this important safety feature. This would be a big leap in safety compared to the outgoing 3-door Thar, available only with dual front airbags.

