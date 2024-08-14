In Pics: Mahindra Thar Roxx makes global debut
The Mahindra Thar Roxx is the much-awaited five-door version of the off-roader and brings a longer wheelbase with a second row of seats, a comfier cab
...
The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India with a starting price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automaker has revealed prices for the base petrol and base diesel variants with the latter priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Thar Roxx gets a key differences over the Thar 3-door with new six-slat grille, round LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, and fog lights integrated into the bumper. Both models share a common DNA and are built on a ladder-frame chassis
The extended wheelbase brings the second row of seats and an extra set of doors. The alloy wheels are different and so is the angled C-pillar and triangular rear quarter glass.
The Mahindra Thar Roxx will be sold with petrol and diesel engines and the base MX1 variants pack a 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 158 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.2-litre diesel makes 148 bhp and 330 Nm on the base variant. Both are paired with a 6-speed gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.
The cabin features a digital console and a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and runs the automaker's AdrenoX Operating System
The cabin also features leatherette seats with ventilation for the front row, a panoramic sunroof, centre armrest, as well as driver assistance features like ADAS on the top variants
Mahindra will announce specifications and prices on the mid and top variants of the Thar Roxx at a later date
First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 22:22 PM IST
