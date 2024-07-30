Mahindra Thar Roxx fresh details revealed, to get this segment-first feature

Mahindra will launch the Thar Roxx SUV in India on August 15
Mahindra has shared new teasers revealing what the five-door Thar SUV will offer
For the first time, Mahindra has confirmed that Thar Roxx will get a panoramic sunroof, a segment-first feature
The second row seats also appear to get three headrests, another first in the segment
Thar Roxx is also expected to offer level-2 ADAS, a first in the segment in India
Thar Roxx will come with updated design including a C-shaped LED DRL and new headlight units
The design of the front grille and bumper on the Thar Roxx SUV will also be updated
The SUV is likely to stand on a set of newly-designed 18-inch alloy wheels
The second row door of the Thar Roxx will have its handle mounted on C-pillar
At the rear, Thar Roxx will come with a new C-shaped LED taillight unit