Another Ola electric scooter breaks down on the move, user shares picture

While Ola Electric's scooters - S1 and S1 Pro come with various credentials and are loaded with technology, on several counts, they have also had their fair share of problems. After a recent post by an Ola S1 Pro user showed the e-scooter's front fork entirely undone, another user has claimed that her Ola electric scooter suddenly broke down on its way because it landed on a speed breaker.

Advocate Priyanka Bhardwaj took to Twitter to share two pictures of her Black Ola electric scooter with its front fork undone and the tyre almost almost ripped. “My scooter suddenly broke down on its own because it landed on a speed breaker and immediately there was a sound of crack in it," she wrote. She added that though she did not get hurt, the electric scooter may have suffered a lot. She requested the Ola Electric team to fix the issue soon.

Bhardwaj's post has garnered a lot of attention and has opened a barrage of comments and one of them is from Ola Electric. The EV two-wheeler maker wrote, “Hi, we’re going to connect with you over call shortly, so we can look into this and get back to you." Apart from this, various Twitter users complained about the build quality of the scooters and the use of shoddy materials used on their respective Ola S1 Pro units. Some also complained about a slow response to their complaints.

Ola Electric has lately been facing some issue with its electric scooters including software glitches, fire-related incidents, complaints of delay in meeting delivery deadlines as well as service requests being deterred for many potential buyers.

In late April, the company had issued a recall for 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers in the wake of incidents of vehicles catching fire. The company is still investigating the fire incident that took place on March 26, in Pune.

