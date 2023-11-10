Check out festive offers on Ola's electric scooters

Ola Electric has announced several festive offers for Diwali.
The manufacturer is offering a free extended warranty including a 5-year battery promise worth up to ₹7,000 on S1 Pro Gen2.
There is up to 50 per cent off on battery and comprehensive extended warranty on S1 Air and S1 X+.
Ola Electric is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹10,000 on S1 Pro Gen-2.
Customers can also get a comprehensive extended warranty worth ₹9,000 by just paying ₹2,000.
There is also an exchange bonus of ₹5,000 on the purchase of S1 Air and S1 X+.
Buyers can get discounts up to ₹7,500 on select credit card EMIs while there are also other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 5.99 per cen
Customers can test-ride an Ola scooter at any of the experience centres and get a chance to win an S1X+ every day and free merchandise worth ₹999
Other exciting prizes, including discount coupons for Ola Care+ worth ₹1,000 and discount coupons on the all-new S1 Pro Gen-2.