Check out festive offers on Ola's electric scooters

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 10, 2023

Ola Electric has announced several festive offers for Diwali.

 The manufacturer is offering a free extended warranty including a 5-year battery promise worth up to 7,000 on S1 Pro Gen2.

There is up to 50 per cent off on battery and comprehensive extended warranty on S1 Air and S1 X+. 

Ola Electric is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 10,000 on S1 Pro Gen-2.

Customers can also get a comprehensive extended warranty worth 9,000 by just paying 2,000. 

There is also an exchange bonus of 5,000 on the purchase of S1 Air and S1 X+. 

Buyers can get discounts up to 7,500 on select credit card EMIs while there are also other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 5.99 per cen

Customers can test-ride an Ola scooter at any of the experience centres and get a chance to win an S1X+ every day and free merchandise worth 999

Other exciting prizes, including discount coupons for Ola Care+ worth 1,000 and discount coupons on the all-new S1 Pro Gen-2. 
