Ola announces Diwali offers on warranty and exchange deals. Check details

Ola Electric has announced festive offers on Diwali. The manufacturer is offering a free extended warranty including a 5-year battery promise worth up to 7,000 on S1 Pro Gen2. There is up to 50 per cent off on battery and comprehensive extended warranty on S1 Air and S1 X+. Moreover, Ola Electric is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 10,000 on S1 Pro Gen-2.

| Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 13:14 PM
Ola is currently working on releasing the MoveOS 4 for its electric scooters.

Customers can also get a comprehensive extended warranty worth 9,000 by just paying 2,000. There is also an exchange bonus of 5,000 on the purchase of S1 Air and S1 X+.

There are also a few finance offers that Ola Electric is offering. Buyers can get discounts up to 7,500 on select credit card EMIs while there are also other deals such as zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero-processing fee, and interest rates as low as 5.99 per cent.

Customers can test-ride an Ola scooter at any of the experience centres and get a chance to win an S1X+ every day, free merchandise worth 999, and other exciting prizes, including discount coupons for Ola Care+ worth 1,000 and discount coupons on the all-new S1 Pro Gen-2. There is a Rs. 2000 off on all offers in addition to 24,500 existing offers.

Also Read : Ola Electric scooter catches fire in Pune, OEM blames use of aftermarket parts

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer recently commenced deliveries of S1 Pro Gen2 in more than 100 cities. It is priced at 1,47,499 ex-showroom. Then there is the S1X which is offered in three variants - S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh). The S1 X+ is available for purchase now at an introductory price of 1,09,999 ex-showroom. The reservation window for the S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) is open at INR 999 only. S1 X (3kWh) and S1 X (2kWh) scooters are available at an introductory price of 99,999 and 89,999, respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Electric S1 Pro S1 S1 Air S1X

