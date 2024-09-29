Actor Ajith Kumar launches his own racing team. Check details

Former professional racer and Tamil actor, Ajith Kumar has re-entered the motorsport world by officially launching his own racing team. Called the Ajith Kumar Racing, with the team the actor will be marking his return to the world of competitive motorsport. The announcement was made recently by his manager, Suresh Chandra, recently via Instagram, alongside photos of Ajith testing a Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome.

Called the Ajith Kumar Racing, with the team the actor will be marking his return to the world of competitive motorsport. The announcement was made re

Formation of Ajith Kumar Racing

Ajith Kumar Racing will be participating in various motorsports events internationally. The journey will begin with the 24H Series European Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category. The team has bagged French professional driver Fabian Duffieux as the official driver for the team.

Also Read : Sourav Ganguly goes racing, buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team in IRL

Interestingly, Kumar himself will also be returning to the driver’s seat for selected events. Chandra emphasised Ajith’s dual role as both team owner and racer, a rare combination in the international racing scene.

Ajith's motorsport background

Ajith Kumar has a long-standing history in motorsport, having previously competed in international events, including the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. His return to competitive racing comes after a significant hiatus from the sport.

According to Chandra, the newly formed team also aims to support young drivers by providing them with a structured racing program. This initiative aligns with the broader goal of encouraging more talent in the international motorsport arena.

Testing for the upcoming season

In preparation for the upcoming racing season, Ajith recently tested the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome. His manager posted additional photos from the test, highlighting Ajith’s preparations and his new helmet design for the upcoming European season.

Chadra wrote, “Testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at @Dubai_Autodrome as #AK gears up for the upcoming European racing season! Also excited to reveal a new helmet paint scheme. Ready for an adrenaline-fueled journey ahead!"

Further details about the racing team’s activities and Ajith Kumar’s involvement are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: