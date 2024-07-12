HT Auto
Sourav Ganguly goes racing, buys Kolkata Royal Tigers team in IRL

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM
Sourav Ganguly was own the Kolkata Royal Tigers team in the upcoming season of the Indian Racing League

Former Indian cricket team captain and the reigning BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly has announced his foray into a new form of sport. Known for his skills behind the crease, the cricketing icon will be dabbling into the world of motorsport and has bought the Kolkata Royal Tigers team ahead of the 2024 Indian Racing League (IRL). The third season of the championship is all set to kick off soon and Ganguly’s association should bring more attention to the racing series.

Indian Racing Festival - City-based teams

The Indian Racing Festival has been conceptualised by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) and encompasses two main championships - the Indian Racing League and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). The championship features eight city-based teams including Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kochi and Ahmedabad. The third edition is scheduled to be held between August and November this year. This season will be the first time that Kolkata will be a part of the IRL, opening new avenues for the series in the east.

Also Read : We are low on opportunities, not talent, in motorsport: Indian Racing League boss.

The Indian Racing League returns in August for its third season

Speaking about Sourav Ganguly joining IRL, Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director - RPPL, said, "We are thrilled to announce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, shaped by years of legendary cricketing success, bring unparalleled dynamism to the Indian Racing Festival. Ganguly’s influence is set to inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts across India, igniting passion and driving young athletes towards greatness. Additionally, his association is expected to significantly enhance awareness of the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) among a broader audience, further solidifying its position as a premier motorsport event in India."

Sourav Ganguly said "I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival. Motorsports has always been a passion of mine while this opportunity not only allows me to contribute to the growth of motorsport in Kolkata but also aligns with my belief in fostering a culture of excellence and sportsmanship. Together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts, making the Kolkata Royal Tigers a formidable force in the Festival."

One of the biggest names in Indian cricket, Ganguly’s presence at IRL should give the homegrown racing series a much-needed boost in terms of viewership. IRL started life as the X1 Racing League co-founded by drivers Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel. The maiden season was held in 2019 with the Bengaluru Racing Stars emerging as winners. The series was rebranded as Indian Racing League in 2022, returning after a pandemic-induced hiatus, with Kochi taking the trophy. The second season of IRL held in 2023 saw Bangalore Speedsters clinch the trophy.

2024 Indian Racing League Schedule

The third season of IRL is set to kick off with pre-season testing on August 21. The first round will be held soon after on August 24 with a total of five rounds in place. The fifth and final round will take place on November 16-17, 2024.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2024, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Sourav Ganguly Indian Racing League IRL Motorsport India Kolkata Royal Tigers Motorsport

