Activa & Shine help Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to register growth of 60%

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has reported that they dispatched 5,18,799 units in June 2024 which means a growth figure of a massive 60 per cent in terms of Year-on-Year. The domestic sales stood at 4,82,597 units whereas the manufacturer exported 36,202 units. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 59 per cent YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 70 per cent over the same period of last year.

A few other highlights of June 2024 for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India are that it integrated a new sales and service outlet in Shillong, Meghalaya. The company’s maiden dealership in Meghalaya is its 25th Authorized Main Dealership (AMD) in North-East India and 174th in the east region.

As part of the environment month celebrations, HMSI is setting planting 1 lakh trees across various regions of India. Additionally, Honda India Foundation celebrated International Yoga Day at the Honda Samajik Vikas Kendra in Gurugram (Haryana), promoting health and wellness among participants. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 300 individuals from 20+ surrounding villages.

Also Read : 2024 Honda CBR650R design patent filed in India. Will it launch soon?

The Round 3 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship saw the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team riders Kavin Quintal & Mohsin Paramban showcasing consistency and strong determination in the AP250 class race at Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Additionally, Chennai’s Shyam Shundar emerged as the leader in round 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category followed by Mohsin P in second and Rakshith S Dave in third position.

In the future, Honda might be preparing to launch its 300 cc motorcycles in the Indian market. They recently held an event at BigRock Dirt Park. Honda invited a few experienced off-road riders to test out the new motorcycles at the adventure park and get feedback on it. At the event, the brand had CRF 300L, Sahara 300 and CRF 300 Rally.

First Published Date: