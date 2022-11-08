Volvo EX90 to make debut tomorrow: What to expect

Volvo promises that the upcoming EX90 electric SUV will be its safest car ever equipped with safety technology never seen in a production car before.

Volvo is all set to drive in its new flagship electric SUV EX90 on Wednesday, November 9. The EX90 electric SUV will be based on the new SPA2 platform from the Swedish carmaker, separate from the CMA platform used for Volvo's first two EVs - XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Volvo has teased several other details like LiDAR technology to make driving much safer, futuristic design elements which include sustainable material on the inside and performance of the new EV. It will be based on Volvo's ICE model XC90. The production of the EX90 is likely to begin from next year.

Volvo promises that the EX90 will be its safest car ever. Volvo has placed a camera sensor on the roof towards the rear which will offer 360-degree view of the surrounding to help the driver, even when he is not paying attention. Besides this sensor, there will be another one inside to monitor driver's behaviour pattern and claims to reduce risk of accidents, even ‘death or serious injury by up to 20 per cent’.

Volvo has also removed any physical button on the inside, at least from the central console, to make it simpler for the driver. Volvo had showcased the new steering wheel and digital screen on the dashboard, which will offer all car-related information and more at fingertips. At the centre is a large vertical touchscreen, operated by a software developed by Google, which works as the infotainment, quick access to navigation and the driver's phone, as well as controls for the most common functions. A special contextual bar will suggest the actions depending on whether the car is parked, in driving mode, or the driver is on a phone call.

The digital instrument screen behind the wheels is smaller, but is more legible and more informative when it comes to drive-related information.

The design of the EX90 is also futuristic. Volvo has teased several images of the EV which confirms that it will come with flush door handles. Volvo said that the design of the EX90 has been inspired by yachts to shape the silhouette of the car. It is also quite aerodynamic, as Volvo claims a drag coefficient of 0.29 to maximise the vehicle's range.

The interior of the EX90 is spacious, as well as practical, with use of sustainable material all around. Volvo claims about 50 kgs of sustainable material, which also includes pet bottles, have been used to make the cabin.

Volvo will share details about the battery pack, power output, range and charging capacity when the carmaker officially takes the covers off the EX90 on Wednesday.

First Published Date: