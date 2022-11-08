HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Volvo Ex90 To Make Debut Tomorrow: What To Expect

Volvo EX90 to make debut tomorrow: What to expect

Volvo promises that the upcoming EX90 electric SUV will be its safest car ever equipped with safety technology never seen in a production car before.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Nov 2022, 15:02 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV on November 9. This will be the second ICE model from the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover.
Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV on November 9. This will be the second ICE model from the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover.
Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV on November 9. This will be the second ICE model from the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover.
Volvo EX90 will be the all-electric version of the XC90 SUV on November 9. This will be the second ICE model from the Swedish carmaker after the XC40 to get an all-electric makeover.

Volvo is all set to drive in its new flagship electric SUV EX90 on Wednesday, November 9. The EX90 electric SUV will be based on the new SPA2 platform from the Swedish carmaker, separate from the CMA platform used for Volvo's first two EVs - XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Volvo has teased several other details like LiDAR technology to make driving much safer, futuristic design elements which include sustainable material on the inside and performance of the new EV. It will be based on Volvo's ICE model XC90. The production of the EX90 is likely to begin from next year.

Volvo promises that the EX90 will be its safest car ever. Volvo has placed a camera sensor on the roof towards the rear which will offer 360-degree view of the surrounding to help the driver, even when he is not paying attention. Besides this sensor, there will be another one inside to monitor driver's behaviour pattern and claims to reduce risk of accidents, even ‘death or serious injury by up to 20 per cent’.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Volvo S90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17.86 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo V90-cross-country (HT Auto photo)
Volvo V90-cross-country
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹65.31 - 66.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc90 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc90
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.38 kmpl
₹88.9 - 96.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo Xc60 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc60
1969 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.13 kmpl
₹61.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Volvo has also removed any physical button on the inside, at least from the central console, to make it simpler for the driver. Volvo had showcased the new steering wheel and digital screen on the dashboard, which will offer all car-related information and more at fingertips. At the centre is a large vertical touchscreen, operated by a software developed by Google, which works as the infotainment, quick access to navigation and the driver's phone, as well as controls for the most common functions. A special contextual bar will suggest the actions depending on whether the car is parked, in driving mode, or the driver is on a phone call.

The digital instrument screen behind the wheels is smaller, but is more legible and more informative when it comes to drive-related information.

The design of the EX90 is also futuristic. Volvo has teased several images of the EV which confirms that it will come with flush door handles. Volvo said that the design of the EX90 has been inspired by yachts to shape the silhouette of the car. It is also quite aerodynamic, as Volvo claims a drag coefficient of 0.29 to maximise the vehicle's range.

The interior of the EX90 is spacious, as well as practical, with use of sustainable material all around. Volvo claims about 50 kgs of sustainable material, which also includes pet bottles, have been used to make the cabin.

Volvo will share details about the battery pack, power output, range and charging capacity when the carmaker officially takes the covers off the EX90 on Wednesday.

First Published Date: 08 Nov 2022, 15:02 PM IST
TAGS: EX90 Volvo Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This is the most sustainable Bentley Bentayga
This is the most sustainable Bentley Bentayga
This Aston Martin's name is inspired by Norse mythology
This Aston Martin's name is inspired by Norse mythology
Mercedes EQB launch in India: All you need to know
Mercedes EQB launch in India: All you need to know
This Audi EV is tough and rally ready
This Audi EV is tough and rally ready
In pics: Much-awaited Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 finally unveiled
In pics: Much-awaited Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 finally unveiled

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city