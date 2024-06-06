Volvo EX90 electric SUV hits production floor, India launch in 2025

Volvo Cars has started production of its much-hyped EX90 electric SUV, which comes as the brand's new flagship EV. The Swedish luxury car marque also revealed that customer deliveries of the new EV will commence in the second half of this year. Volvo also claimed that the EX90 not only expands the brand's portfolio of electric cars but also represents a paradigm shift for the company as it comes as the first model by the OEM powered by core computing technology, enhancing its safety.

Volvo Cars in a release has stated that the first-ever production version of the EX90 has been rolled off the automaker's Charleston production line. Wearing a Denim Blue exterior paint, the electric SUV is destined for a customer in the United States later this year, said the OEM. The SUV is slated to launch in India in 2025.

Also Read : Volvo sells 1000 EVs in India in two years. Check out models

The Volvo EX90 comes featuring the contemporary design language of the automaker, which is visible in other models of the brand. Built on the brand's next-generation, born-electric EV technology base, the Volvo EX90 electric SUV offers up to 600 km range on a single charge. Volvo claims that the EX90 is designed to be the safest car of the auto company to date. It is claimed to come loaded with next-generation active and passive safety technologies and software informed by a broad suite of sensors. The automaker also stated that this family-focused seven-seater SUV comes with a powerful core system, is always connected and can be improved over time through software updates. These updates are delivered by the company’s software engineers, enabled by AI and informed by real-time data collection.

Speaking on the production commencement of the Volvo EX90 electric SUV, Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, said the fully electric EX90 is the start of a new era for the automaker. “The fully electric Volvo EX90 is the start of a new era for Volvo Cars – a new era for safety, sustainability and human-centric technology," Rowan said.

