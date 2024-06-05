Volvo sells 1000 EVs in India in two years. Check out models

Volvo Car India has achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) deliveries since entering the Indian market in November 2022. The company stated that this accomplishment underscores their commitment to electrification, aligning with their global goal of an all-electric portfolio by 2030. Futher Volvo Car India plans to launch one electric vehicle every year.

Volvo India’s EV journey began with the introduction of the XC40 Recharge, the country's first locally assembled luxury electric SUV. Currently, Volvo Car India retails three electric models including the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Volvo C40 Recharge. Additionally, the company introduced a single motor variant of the XC40 Recharge that can produce 238 bhp of power and a peak torque of 420 Nm while delivering a claimed range of 592 kms.

Volvo India stated that EV accounted for a substantial 28 per cent of their total sales, contributing significantly to a 31 per cent year-over-year increase. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India, commented, "Reaching 1,000 EV deliveries is a significant milestone on our path to becoming an all-electric company by 2030. Strong customer reception and our focus on expanding India's luxury EV market are driving our progress. We are confident that electric vehicles will play a crucial role in the future of mobility in India, and we are committed to being a leader in this space."

Globally, Volvo Cars' sales rose to 68,034 cars in May, up 13 per cent from a year earlier, buoyed by a 27 per cent jump in Europe and a strong performance by its fully electric EX30. However, sales in the United States and China fell by 5 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively.

Volvo's commitment to electric vehicles extends beyond the Indian market. They are actively involved in pioneering transparency within the EV industry. Partnering with Circulor, a UK-based blockchain startup, they are set to launch the world's first EV battery passport. This passport will track the source of components and raw materials used in their flagship EX90 electric SUV, along with its carbon footprint. This initiative aims to raise awareness and increase transparency surrounding electric vehicles, promoting responsible sourcing and sustainable practices throughout the supply chain.

