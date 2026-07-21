Volvo EX90 confirmed for India, launch timeline yet to be announced

Volvo Cars India has officially confirmed that the flagship all-electric EX90 SUV is headed to the Indian market. While the company has not revealed an exact launch date, it has confirmed that the luxury electric SUV will make its India debut soon, expanding Volvo's growing EV portfolio in the country.

The EX90 will become Volvo's flagship electric SUV in India and is expected to sit above the EX30 and EC40 in the brand's local EV lineup. With its arrival, Volvo will strengthen its presence in the premium electric SUV segment, where it is expected to compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-tron.

In the global market, the EX90 is offered in two variants.

Volvo's most advanced SUV yet

Globally, the EX90 is positioned as the electric successor to the XC90, although both SUVs continue to be sold alongside each other in several international markets. Built on Volvo's dedicated SPA2 architecture, the EX90 places a strong emphasis on safety, software and sustainability.

The SUV features Volvo's latest design language with Thor's Hammer LED headlamps, flush door handles, aerodynamic alloy wheels and a clean, minimalist cabin centred around a large portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system. The interior also incorporates sustainable materials and offers seating for up to seven occupants.

Long range and powerful drivetrain

Internationally, the Volvo EX90 is available with a 111 kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors in Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance configurations. The flagship electric SUV offers a claimed WLTP driving range of up to 600 km, depending on the variant. It also supports DC fast charging of up to 250 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes.

Another key highlight of the EX90 is its advanced safety suite, which includes a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, multiple cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors. These systems work together to enhance driver assistance functions while laying the foundation for future autonomous driving capabilities.

India launch confirmed, timeline awaited

While Volvo has confirmed that the EX90 is India-bound, the company has not announced when customer deliveries will begin or disclosed pricing details. More information is expected closer to its official India debut.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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