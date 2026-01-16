Volvo EX60 interior details revealed ahead of January 21 debut

Volvo is gearing up to globally unveil the EX60 on January 21, 2026, and the Swedish carmaker has now put out new teaser images that offer a fresh look inside the upcoming all-electric SUV. The Volvo EX60 is the electric version of the popular XC60 SUV, and it is the first model from the brand to be built on its new platform dedicated to EVs. With its launch, Volvo will fill the gap between the compact EX30 and the flagship EX90 .

The latest teaser reveals a glimpse of the interior, featuring a large, floating tablet infotainment touchscreen that takes up the centre of the dashboard. There is a physical volume knob that sits below the display, but in usual Volvo fashion, the design makes limited use of physical buttons. The driver is expected to get a multi-function steering wheel with touch-capacitive controls and a slim display mounted directly on the steering column, replacing the conventional digital cluster.

Volvo is aiming to replace most physical controls with voice commands, and to this effect, the upcoming mid-size SUV will be packed with AI-powered tech. The EX60 will be the first Volvo car to launch with Google’s Gemini AI assistant, enabling users to have a conversation with the SUV. With the help of Gemini, Volvo is aiming to provide “hands-free control for everything that matters on the road."

What is the design of the Volvo EX60?

The EX60 aims to set a high standard for efficiency and long-distance travel. In its all-wheel-drive configuration, Volvo expects the SUV to deliver a best-in-class range of up to 810km under the European WLTP cycle.

Earlier teaser images brought glimpses of design cues that were unmistakably Volvo. The EX60 will carry over the overall silhouette of the ICE-powered XC60, featuring a long front-end characterised by its Thor-hammer LEDs. The general design language will closely align with that of the recently launched EX30, featuring a bold, minimalist look with a closed-off front grille, bonnet louvres, and pronounced fenders.

What are the Volvo EX60’s platform and powertrain details?

The Volvo EX60 will be the first electric model from the Swedish carmaker to debut on the new SPA3 architecture with a Superset tech stack

Volvo estimates that the EX60 in its all-wheel drive configuration will be able to deliver a single-charge range of up to 810 km under the European WLTP cycle. For the North American market, the same setup is expected to achieve approximately a 644 km range according to EPA standards.

While Volvo’s current EVs are built on a 400-volt architecture, the EX60 brings an 800-volt electrical system that allows the SUV to sustain higher power levels with low current. This reduces the amount of heat generated by the system and improves overall efficiency.

The EX60 will be built on Volvo’s new Scalable Product Architecture 3 (SPA3) that is highly modular and is underpinned further by the Superset tech stack. The tech stack consists of a setof hardware and software modules that can be arranged in different ways to build a vehicle. Each new Volvo will be a selection of these building blocks from the Superset stack.

This modular approach will enable Volvo to improve its models and tech over time with ease and assist in developing cars of all sizes from the same tech base. The modularity will further improve cash flow by reducing investment and R&D costs.

We expect the EX60 to reach India soon after its global launch this year. Volvo currently sells the EC40, EX40, and EX30 SUVs in its EV lineup on our shores, and will soon launch the EX90 flagship SUV as well. The upcoming EX60 will then be slotted between the EX30 and EX90.

