Volvo EX30 teased again ahead of debut on 7th June 2023. Details here

Volvo has been teasing its upcoming entry-level electric SUV EX30 for quite some time. The small luxury EV is slated to debut next month, and ahead of that, the Swedish automaker has teased it quite a few times. The latest was when the car brand's online configurator showed the EV briefly before swiftly removing it. However, that was enough for us to grab a screenshot.

The Volvo EX30 electric SUV be the auto company's this pure electric model after the C40 and XC40. The upcoming EX30 will come drastically smaller, even smaller than the XC40, which is available in India. However, the Volvo EX30 electric SUV will carry the signature styling elements of the car brand. As the teaser images have revealed, the SUV will get Volvo's signature Thor's hammer LED headlamps, a closed panel at the front profile and vertically positioned LED taillights. Clearly, the car draws design influence from other SUVs in the Volvo stable.

Upon launch, the Volvo EX30 will compete with rivals like Tesla Model Y, Volkswagen ID.4 and Kia EV6. The compact EV will go on sale in 2024. Speaking about its specifications, the Volvo EX30 will be available in two different battery options. The base model will have a 51 kWh battery pack, while the higher variant will get a more powerful and bigger 69 kWh battery pack. The top variant will promise up to 480 km range on a single charge.

Volvo claims that the upcoming EX30 will be the carmaker's greenest car ever, with the lowest carbon footprint from any model of the company to date. The car claims to come with a 25 per cent CO2 footprint reduction compared to XC40 and C40 Recharge models. This will be primarily because of the use of recycled materials in the production phase.

On the technology front, Volvo EX30 is claimed to use idar as a standard feature. The car is also claimed to come as the first Volvo car with an aim to maximize the safety of cyclists to the highest.

