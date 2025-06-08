Volkswagen's new modular EV platform supports combustion engines, but for a different reason

Remember Volkswagen's Scalable Systems Platform, or SSP, which is a modular electric vehicle architecture? It's been more than four years since the German automaker announced the SSP, the all-encompassing electric vehicle of the OEM. Volkswagen 's Scalable Systems Platform was originally expected to be ready by now, but it has been delayed until later this decade. This setback has been attributed to Volkswagen's software division Cariad. However, the auto major is revealing new details of the SSP.

While the SSP is primarily an electric vehicle platform, it is also supposed to support internal combustion engines (ICE). But, there is a catch. Volksagen AG plans to introduce ICE to the SSP as a range extender not as a power mill to drive the vehicles. This means the ICE will generate power not to drive the wheels of the EVs underpinned by the SSP, but will function as generators to charge the battery pack onboard. In a nutshell, the ICE will not be mechanically linked to the wheels. Interestingly, Nissan's e-Power technology too follows a similar working principle, where the petrol engine powers the battery pack, not the drivetrain.

Volkswagen plans to make SSP a foundation for models across all its brands.

Volkswagen had already indicated its interest in range extender technology. The newly launched Scout brand of the company is gearing up to launch a pickup truck and an SUV, which all will come with naturally aspirated ICE generators.

SSP to play key role in VW's future product strategy

The SSP is a major initiative for Volkswagen as the automaker plans to make this architecture a foundation for models across all its brands. This will eventually replace all the existing EV platforms of the Volkswagen AG.

The carmaker is planning to launch at least five different models across different body styles based on the SSP. These vehicles will range from a city hatchback to a large SUV.

According to Automotive News report, there will be eight derivatives in total, covering every segment of the market. Next-generation electric cars from the Volkswagen AG based on SSP are expected to start rolling out in 2026.

