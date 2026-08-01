VIDA launches VX2 Go FB at 1.13 lakh; Gets a fixed battery and direct-plug charging

Hero VIDA has expanded its electric scooter portfolio with a new fixed-battery model, the VIDA VX2 Go FB 3.1 kWh. The new VIDA VX2 Go FB gives buyers another option within the VX2 family, along with the brand’s established removable-battery options. Priced at ₹1.13 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the electric scooter is aimed at riders who want direct-plug charging without sacrificing everyday usability or range.

VIDA says the new model supports its “GHAR GHAR EVOOTER" vision, which is built around giving Indian households more than one way to own and charge an electric scooter.

New option in the VX2 range

The key change with the VX2 Go FB is its fixed 3.1 kWh battery pack. Unlike VIDA’s removable-battery versions, this model can be charged by plugging into a standard wall socket. That adds another layer of flexibility for customers who prefer a simpler charging routine at home.

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The broader VX2 line-up currently includes five variants. The VX2 Go 2.2 kWh is listed with an IDC-certified range of 93 km. The VX2 Go FB (3.1 kWh) offers 128 km. The VX2 Go 3.4 kWh and VX2 Plus 3.4 kWh both claim 146 km, while the VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh is rated for 187 km.

Also Read : VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant launched at ₹1.43 lakh; Gets 187 kms of range

Specifications and features

The VX2 Go FB moves forward by a 6 kW swing-arm motor and has a top speed of 70 km/h. VIDA has positioned it as a scooter for regular city use, with a long seat for added comfort and 27.2 litres of under-seat storage to address practicality concerns.

It also comes with a 4.3-inch LCD screen that supports smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. For riders who want quicker charging, the scooter supports DC fast charging, which can take the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 65 minutes.

Also Read : VIDA enters global markets starting with Nepal debut, exports VX2 and DIRT.E K3

Charging and ownership support

Along with the new scooter, VIDA is also offering a Battery-as-a-Service model, which gives customers another ownership option depending on how they want to use the scooter. The VIDA VX2 Go FB will be available at authorised dealerships nationwide starting early August.

(Note: The aforementioned pricing is the effective ex-showroom for New Delhi and does not include the current PMED subsidy or any offers.)

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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