Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched. Check what's new

Ultraviolette is currently the only electric two-wheeler manufacturer that is selling a performance electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The brand recently launched the updated F77 which they are calling F77 Mach 2. With the Mach 2, Ultraviolette did make some changes to the F77 and even dropped the price but for a limited time only. So, let's look at all the changes that the F77 Mach 2 comes with.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: New colours

Just like before, Ultraviolette will offer the F77 in three personas - Airstrike, Laser and Shadow. Shadow consists of Stealth Grey, Asteroid Grey and Cosmic Grey. Under Laser, there is Plasma Red, Turbo Red and Afterburner Yellow. Finally, the Airstrike is offered with Stellar White, Supersonic Silver and Lightning Blue.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Violette AI

Violette AI which bundles in features such as Movement, Fall and Towing Alerts, Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, and an Anti-Collision Warning System. The features also work in conjunction with the mobile application.

The Mach 2 F77 gets new colour schemes

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Performance Pack

Ultraviolette has introduced a new Performance Pack. It includes Dynamic Regen and Traction Control. There are ten levels of regen modes and four levels of traction control. It is important to note that the first 1,000 customers will get the Performance Pack without any additional cost.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: More powerful

The F77 Mach 2 has gained a small bump in power and torque figures. The power output now stands at 40 bhp whereas the torque output is of 100 Nm. The electric motorcycle continues to come with 3 riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can do 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

Also Read : Ultraviolette announces extended warranty up to 8 lakh km on F77

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Range and charging

The battery pack is a 10.3 kWh unit but now delivers an IDC-claimed range of 211 km and 323 km for the standard and the Recon version respectively. Customers can choose from three charging options. There is a standard charger and a boost charger that the customers can opt for. There is also a Supernova charger that can top up the battery pack from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just an hour.

The F77 Mach 2 is now priced at ₹2.99 lakh ex-showroom, introductory whereas the F77 Mach 2 Recon costs ₹3.99 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The introductory price is applicable only for the first 1,000 customers. The booking amount is set to ₹5,000 and deliveries will start in May 2024 in a phase-wise manner.

First Published Date: