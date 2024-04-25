Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Launched. Check What's New

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 launched. Check what's new

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Apr 2024, 09:28 AM
Follow us on:
  • Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets new features, more power and torque and new set of colourways.
The power and torque output of the Ultraviolette F77 has gone up.

Ultraviolette is currently the only electric two-wheeler manufacturer that is selling a performance electric motorcycle in the Indian market. The brand recently launched the updated F77 which they are calling F77 Mach 2. With the Mach 2, Ultraviolette did make some changes to the F77 and even dropped the price but for a limited time only. So, let's look at all the changes that the F77 Mach 2 comes with.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: New colours

Just like before, Ultraviolette will offer the F77 in three personas - Airstrike, Laser and Shadow. Shadow consists of Stealth Grey, Asteroid Grey and Cosmic Grey. Under Laser, there is Plasma Red, Turbo Red and Afterburner Yellow. Finally, the Airstrike is offered with Stellar White, Supersonic Silver and Lightning Blue.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Violette AI

Violette AI which bundles in features such as Movement, Fall and Towing Alerts, Remote Lockdown, Crash Alert, Daily Ride Stats, and an Anti-Collision Warning System. The features also work in conjunction with the mobile application.

The Mach 2 F77 gets new colour schemes

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Performance Pack

Ultraviolette has introduced a new Performance Pack. It includes Dynamic Regen and Traction Control. There are ten levels of regen modes and four levels of traction control. It is important to note that the first 1,000 customers will get the Performance Pack without any additional cost.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: More powerful

The F77 Mach 2 has gained a small bump in power and torque figures. The power output now stands at 40 bhp whereas the torque output is of 100 Nm. The electric motorcycle continues to come with 3 riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. It can accelerate from 0-60 kmph in 2.8 seconds and can do 0-100 kmph in 7.7 seconds.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ultraviolette F77
BatteryCapacity Icon10.3 kWh Range Icon307 km/charge
₹ 3.80 - 5.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
MaxSpeed Icon155 kmph
₹ 2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon11.6 kwh Range Icon344 km
₹ 3.15 Lakhs
View Details
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 2
BatteryCapacity Icon1.56 kWh Range Icon120 km
₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon36.2 kmpl
₹ 1.50 - 1.75 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349.34 cc Mileage Icon41.55 kmpl
₹ 1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Ultraviolette announces extended warranty up to 8 lakh km on F77

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Range and charging

The battery pack is a 10.3 kWh unit but now delivers an IDC-claimed range of 211 km and 323 km for the standard and the Recon version respectively. Customers can choose from three charging options. There is a standard charger and a boost charger that the customers can opt for. There is also a Supernova charger that can top up the battery pack from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just an hour.

The F77 Mach 2 is now priced at 2.99 lakh ex-showroom, introductory whereas the F77 Mach 2 Recon costs 3.99 lakh ex-showroom, introductory. The introductory price is applicable only for the first 1,000 customers. The booking amount is set to 5,000 and deliveries will start in May 2024 in a phase-wise manner.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2024, 09:28 AM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 Ultraviolette F77 electric vehicles electric motorcycles F77 Mach 2
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS