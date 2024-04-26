Check out what's new with Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette has launched the updated F77 in the Indian market.
The brand is calling it F77 Mach 2.
The motorcycle now gets new colourways.
The power output is now boosted to 40 bhp while the torque output stands at 100 Nm.
The battery pack is still a 10.3 kWh unit but now delivers an IDC-claimed range of 211 km and 323 km for the standard and the Recon version respectively.
Ultraviolette has added 10 levels of regen modes which are part of Dynamic Regen.
There are four levels of traction control on offer.
Both these features are part of the Performance Pack which is bundled into the introductory price for the first 1,000 customers.
