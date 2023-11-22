In pics: Orxa Mantis electric bike promises 221 km range, launches in India

6/6

Delivery for the Orxa Mantis will commence from April 2024. The bike comes based on the Mantis concept that broke cover in 2016. The initial prototype was christened as Trike, which took form with a steel tubular frame and fixed battery pack. In 2018, the company introduced honeycomb composite materials in an effort to reduce the overall weight of the motorcycle and unveiled the Mantis to the public at IBW 2019.