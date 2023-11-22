In pics: Orxa Mantis electric bike promises 221 km range, launches in India
Orxa Mantis electric naked streetfighter motorcycle is available for booking across India and its delivery will commence in April 2024.
Orxa Mantis is a pure electric naked streetfighter that has been launched in India at ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). It is a performance-focused electric motorcycle that comes challenges the Ultraviolette F77. The bike is open for booking across the country. While the first 1,000 customers can book the EV for ₹10,000, subsequent bookings can be made at ₹25,000.
The electric motorcycle comes with a highly aggressive design that is visually attractive and grabs attention at the very first glance. It gets dual LED projector headlamps, a sharp front cowl giving it a bold look. a fully digital TFT display is there showing a wide range of information.
Despite having a massive 8.9 kWh battery pack, Orxa claims that Mantis comes as the most lightweight electric motorcycle in its class in India. This battery provides juice to the bike to accelerate 0-20 kmph in 2.7 seconds and 20-60 kmph in 6.2 seconds. It gets an advanced battery management system and dual redundant thermal management system.
The Orxa Mantis promises to run 221 km range on a single charge. Powering this naked streetfighter is an 11.5 kg weighing PMS-liquid cooled electric motor that churns out 27.4 bhp of peak power and 93 Nm of maximum torque. The electric motorcycle is capable of running at 135 kmph top speed and it can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.
Despite being a performance motorcycle, the Orxa Mantis comes with several practical elements that makes it suitable for standard city commuting as well. The bike gets a best-in-segment ground clearance of 180 mm, which enables the Mantis to tackle the potholes on roads easily.
Delivery for the Orxa Mantis will commence from April 2024. The bike comes based on the Mantis concept that broke cover in 2016. The initial prototype was christened as Trike, which took form with a steel tubular frame and fixed battery pack. In 2018, the company introduced honeycomb composite materials in an effort to reduce the overall weight of the motorcycle and unveiled the Mantis to the public at IBW 2019.
First Published Date: 22 Nov 2023, 14:56 PM IST
