TVS to refund 20 crore to iQube electric scooter customers. Here’s why

TVS Motor Company has announced that it will be issuing a refund of 20 crore to customers of the TVS iQube electric scooter under a “goodwill benefit scheme." The announcement comes in the wake of the FAME II policy compliance issue that saw manufacturers working around the policy by selling the charger separately. The refund is essentially the cost of the chargers being given back to the customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 18:58 PM
The cost of the charger is being refunded to older customers of the TVS iQube under the FAME II policy
In a statement, KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO - TVS Motor Company, said, “As a responsible corporate, TVS Motor has fully complied with all government regulations specified under FAME. Further towards alleviating ambiguity and ensuring a clear policy direction, TVS Motor will offer a goodwill benefit scheme for its customers who have paid over and above the threshold limit fixed by FAME. The overall cost impact to TVS Motor Company is less than 20 crores."

The matter first came to light after an investigation by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) found that electric two-wheeler manufacturers were charging extra for off-board chargers instead of bundling them with the purchase of the e-scooter. This led to the electric scooter’s asking price going over 1.5 lakh (ex-factory), which is more than the eligible limit to receive the FAME subsidy.

The home charger on the TVS iQube costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9,450
