Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus electric scooters prices reduced, starts at 1.20 lakh

Hero MotoCorp launched its electric scooters under the sub-brand Vida. There are two electric scooters on sale, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The brand has now announced a price cut for both electric scooters. The V1 Plus will now be priced at ₹1,19,900 and VIDA V1 Pro will now be priced at ₹139,900. These prices are ex-showroom pan India and it includes the cost of the portable charger and Fame II subsidy.

This price cut makes electric scooters more accessible to a large set of customers. Having said that, prices will vary across the country basis respective state subsidies. The pre-bookings of the Vida V1 in the eight new cities have commenced already and deliveries will start soon.

The V1 Pro sits above the V1 Plus in the line-up. The design of both scooters is the same. Both come with two removable batteries. The V1 Plus has a battery capacity of 3.44 kWh whereas the V1 Pro has a battery pack of 3.94 kWh. Because of this, the Vida V1 Pro has a riding range of 165 km whereas the V1 Plus has a range of 143 km.

Both the electric scooters come with a 6 kW electric motor but produce a continuous output of 3.9 kW. The Pro is faster to hit 40 kmph as it has an acceleration time of 3.2 seconds whereas the Plus takes 3.4 seconds. Having said that, both scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.

Also Read : EV makers, including Ola and Ather, to refund charger cost to customers: Report

The brand currently plans to increase its presence to 100 cities before 2023 ends. It will use Hero MotoCorp’s expansive dealer network to rapidly scale up its operations across the country. It has already commenced the expansion plan with eight new cities – Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kochi. VIDA has already been present in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi. As part of its digital-first, omnichannel approach, VIDA currently has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur and pop-up stores in Delhi.

First Published Date: