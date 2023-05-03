HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola S1 And Tvs Iqube Rival, Vida V1 Pro And V1 Plus Electric Scooters Now Priced At 1.20 Lakh

Vida V1 Pro and V1 Plus electric scooters prices reduced, starts at 1.20 lakh

Hero MotoCorp launched its electric scooters under the sub-brand Vida. There are two electric scooters on sale, V1 Pro and V1 Plus. The brand has now announced a price cut for both electric scooters. The V1 Plus will now be priced at 1,19,900 and VIDA V1 Pro will now be priced at 139,900. These prices are ex-showroom pan India and it includes the cost of the portable charger and Fame II subsidy.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 03 May 2023, 16:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Cosmetically, the V1 Pro and V1 Plus look identical.
Cosmetically, the V1 Pro and V1 Plus look identical.
Cosmetically, the V1 Pro and V1 Plus look identical.
Cosmetically, the V1 Pro and V1 Plus look identical.

This price cut makes electric scooters more accessible to a large set of customers. Having said that, prices will vary across the country basis respective state subsidies. The pre-bookings of the Vida V1 in the eight new cities have commenced already and deliveries will start soon.

The V1 Pro sits above the V1 Plus in the line-up. The design of both scooters is the same. Both come with two removable batteries. The V1 Plus has a battery capacity of 3.44 kWh whereas the V1 Pro has a battery pack of 3.94 kWh. Because of this, the Vida V1 Pro has a riding range of 165 km whereas the V1 Plus has a range of 143 km.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Vida V1 (HT Auto photo)
Vida V1
₹1.28 - 1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Elite (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Elite
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz 25 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz 25
249 cc
₹1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Vespa Elegante 150 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Elegante 150
149.5 cc
₹1.36 - 1.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 4000
₹1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Both the electric scooters come with a 6 kW electric motor but produce a continuous output of 3.9 kW. The Pro is faster to hit 40 kmph as it has an acceleration time of 3.2 seconds whereas the Plus takes 3.4 seconds. Having said that, both scooters have a top speed of 80 kmph.

Also Read : EV makers, including Ola and Ather, to refund charger cost to customers: Report

The brand currently plans to increase its presence to 100 cities before 2023 ends. It will use Hero MotoCorp’s expansive dealer network to rapidly scale up its operations across the country. It has already commenced the expansion plan with eight new cities – Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kochi. VIDA has already been present in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi. As part of its digital-first, omnichannel approach, VIDA currently has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur and pop-up stores in Delhi.

First Published Date: 03 May 2023, 16:44 PM IST
TAGS: Vida Hero MotoCorp V1 Plus V1 Pro electric scooters EV electric vehicles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city