This electric car for auction is as old as Titanic, can still go up to 160 kms

If you thought electric cars are the newest innovations in the world of automobiles, think again. Think hard. And then take a look at this ultra vintage all-electric 1913 Waverly Model 93 EV. And yes, it is indeed as old as the Titanic but just that it has not sunk. On the contrary, it is still driveable and ready for a new owner at an auction scheduled for August this year.

The Waverly Model 93 EV traces its roots back to a time period when cars were still a rare novelty, options only for the richest of the rich. One look and its vintage design will tell you instantly that here is an electric vehicle that has seen it all and still stood the test of time. But even as decades from the past century became far more kind towards engines, the Model 93 remained in one family, its prized possession perhaps.

The Waverly Model 93 EV has been put up for auction by Mecum Auctions in the United States and while its auction or expected prices have not been mentioned, the listing highlights how the EV was originally purchased by an Ann Peace Rawls of Virginia and it stayed in her family for almost 100 years before being purchased in 2002.

The Waverly Model 93 EV seems to have wooden wheels covered with whitewall tyres.

Although still in running conditions during its second purchase, the Model 93 was eventually - and gradually - equipped with an onboard battery charger that allows it to be plugged into a 120 volt outlet. A number of electrical and mechanical systems were also either replaced or restored, as per the auction listing. But while not exactly in its factory state, the Model 93 is still very capable of going a distance of anywhere between 130 kms and 160 kms.

Not going anywhere in a rush

The auction listing highlights that the Model 93 will be offered with the original title and owner's manual. For most parts, the EV retains its old-world charm and features a carriage-like body that gets electric head lights, trunk at the back, frunk (front trunk), removable top as well as leaf-spring suspension set up.

Step in and the Model 93 greets with a two-seater sofa-like set up, retractable side windows and an instrument cluster.

Are these the most comfortable seats inside any car? The sofa-like seats inside Model 93 has space that is enough for two at a time.

While still capable of being driven, it is highly unlikely that its next owner will put the Model 93 through it paces. Instead, here is a well-maintained machine from a century ago that is more than likely to find a place of prominence in any garage it chooses to grace its presence with.

