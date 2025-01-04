Thinking of the Hyundai Creta Electric? Take a look at the available colour options

The Hyundai Creta Electric has been one of the much anticipated electric SUVs in the automotive industry. Hyundai recently took covers off the Creta EV but the launch is slated for later in January at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at the Bharat Mandapam. The Creta Electric has been launched as a replacement for the Hyundai Kona Electric which was discontinued in 2024.

The manufacturer has allowed users to log in to their website and view the product in 3D. In the 3D viewer, one can also see the vehicle in the different colour options. The Creta Electric will be made available in ten different colour options. Of the ten colour options available, two are dual-tone options and there are eight monotone shades.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour options

The mono-tone colour options include five glossy and three matte options. The gloss shades include Abyss Black Pearl, Atlas White, Fiery Red Pearl, Starry Night and Ocean Blue Metallic colours. The matte colour options include Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald Matte and Ocean Blue Matte colours. The dual-tone options include two colours namely Atlas White with a black roof and Ocean Blue Metallic with a black roof.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Variants

The Hyundai Creta EV is being offered in four different variants with increasing features in each of these variants. These variants are called Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. The top-spec variant will get features such as a panoramic sunroof, a new gear selector, Level-2 ADAS features and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Battery and range

According to the specifications provided by the manufacturer, the Creta Electric will feature two battery pack options including a 51.4 kWh and a 42 kWh battery pack. Hyundai claims an ARAI-certified range of 473 km with the 51.4 kWh pack and an ARAI-certified range of 390 km on a single charge with the smaller 42 kWh battery pack.

