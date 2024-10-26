HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Tiago Ev Sales Cross The 50,000 Milestone Since Launch

Tata Tiago EV sales cross the 50,000 milestone since launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM
  • The Tiago EV was first unveiled in September 2022, while sales began in February 2023.
Tata Tiago EV
The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most accessible electric vehicles on sale in India and has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone in less than 2 years
Tata Tiago EV
The Tata Tiago EV is one of the most accessible electric vehicles on sale in India and has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone in less than 2 years

Tata Motors has revealed that its entry-level electric offering, the Tiago EV, has crossed the 50,000 sales milestone. The sales number is a landmark figure for not just the Tiago EV but the electric vehicle segment at large. The Tiago EV was first unveiled in September 2022, while sales began in February 2023.

Tata Tiago EV Sales Milestone

Notably, the Tata Tiago EV hit the 10,000-unit sales mark in May 2023, just four months after commencing deliveries. The next 40,000 units have been sold in the last 17 months. The electric hatchback was the fastest-booked EV in India at the time of its unveiling, with 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours. This number was surpassed recently with the MG Windsor EV, which crossed the 15,000 threshold in a 24-hour window.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV, Tiago EV prices slashed as part of festive discounts

Tata Tiago EV
The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery options - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Tata Tiago EV
The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery options - 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh (Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)

The Tata Tiago EV’s popularity hasn’t been affected despite the arrival of the MG Comet and Citroen e-C3 in a similar space. The four-door practicality, coupled with a usable boot and a decent range, continues to be strong reasons for new EV buyers to opt for the Tiago EV.

The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery packs. The lower variants get a 19.2 kWh battery pack promising a range of 250 km, while the bigger 24 kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 315 km on a single charge. Power comes from a 55 kW (74 bhp) PMS electric motor with up to 114 Nm of peak torque. The Tiago EV is priced from 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Also Watch: Tata Tiago EV: First drive review

Tata Tiago EV Festive Offers

Tata Motors is also offering a host of discounts on the Tiago EV for the festive season. The automaker is offering up to 100 per cent on-road financing with EMIs starting from 6,499 onwards. Corporate customers can avail of additional discounts. Moreover, Tata is offering savings of up to 75,000 on fuel costs with six months of free charging at over 5,600 Tata Power charging stations.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 26 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Motors EV Tata Cars Tata Tiago EV Tata Tiago EV

