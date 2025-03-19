Tata Motors teases a new EV which will be uncovered tomorrow. But which one is it?

Tata Motors has released multiple teasers of its upcoming product over its social media channels. With the posts made in collaboration with Tata.EV, these posts point towards an all-electric model which is to be released tomorrow, March 20. This new offering is most likely expected to be the Tata Harrier EV which was also showcased by the car maker at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 held in Delhi.

The automaker currently commands approximately 70 per cent of the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. With the introduction of the Harrier EV, the company seeks to solidify its position in this segment further.

Tata Harrier EV: Design

The Tata Harrier EV features a new blanked grille, a modified air dam, and an updated skid plate. Notably, the design patent reveals several unique characteristics that differentiate the Harrier EV from models previously showcased. The patent discloses a fresh design for the alloy wheels and robust cladding on the doors, in addition to roof-mounted lighting. However, it's still uncertain whether these features will be standard on the production model or offered as optional accessories.

Tata Harrier EV: Interior and features

Inside the cabin, the Tata Harrier EV promises a variety of amenities, most of which will be borrowed from the Tata Harrier ICE variant. These amenities include an ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seating, automatic climate control, touch-sensitive air conditioning controls, and dual digital displays on the dashboard that integrate the infotainment touchscreen with the instrument cluster. Anticipate additional features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) capabilities, allowing owners to charge various electronic devices and other electric vehicles, respectively.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain and range

The Tata Harrier EV is projected to offer a robust powertrain configuration. This electric SUV is expected to deliver a range of approximately 500 kilometres on a full charge. Furthermore, it will include an extra kit featuring a Summon mode and an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system, which the manufacturer refers to as QWD.

