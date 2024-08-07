Tata Curvv EV price launch today: Live and latest updates

Band of (electric) brothers The Curvv EV is going to be an all-new product but it clearly does share genetics with fellow models in the Tata Motors' family. Of course it gets a coupe profile at the side and at the back but while it sports a beefy bumper on the face for sure, there are elements here that remind of the Punch EV and Nexon EV. What is very interesting is that the final version of the Curvv EV is very, very similar to the concept version of the vehicle that was previously showcased. And that is great because concepts are increasingly becoming a very real window into how the final product will emerge, rather than being an idealistic - and artistic - impression.

Are EVs really green? One big highlight that every electric vehicle anywhere in the world tries to put the spotlight on is clean mobility. Is it actually clean though? Sure, moving around in an EV means zero tailpipe emissions. But critics argue that manufacturing process of EVs, primarily of the battery packs, is far more harmful for our planet than production of conventional vehicles. Check out this report for more

Tata Curvv EV starts arriving at select dealerships Here is a generous look at the real-world image of Tata Curvv EV. Several units of the all-electric SUV model have started reaching dealerships across the country. What do you make of the exterior design language? Tata Curvv EV will get a few cosmetic tweaks as well to help it differentiate from the Curvv ICE.

Why is Tata not launching Curvv ICE today? We don't know for sure but it is speculated that the price launch of Curvv will take place later this month. It is possible that Tata Motors is looking directly at the Citroen camp as the French manufacturer has readied its Basalt SUV. Now Basalt and Curvv are the only two coupe-SUV models in the mass-market segment and will be facing off against each other in a direct contest. Much would depend on how the two offerings are priced but because Citroen is a significantly younger brand in the country, expect Basalt pricing to be under extensive scrutiny.

Is Curvv a threat to Creta? Curvv will compete in the mid-size SUV space but while there are plenty of ICE or internal combustion engine options in this category, there is no electric mid-size SUV. Not yet anyway. But Hyundai is reportedly prepping its phenomenally successful model in the form of Creta to also come in an all-electric avatar. So while the Curvv will look to challenge Creta, the battle in the electric mid-size SUV space could be of very special interest.

What does the competition look like in the mass Indian electric car market? Tata Motors has a plethora of all-electric options across price brackets and body types. Yes, Punch EV is a micro SUV. Yes, Tiago EV is a hatchback. And Yes, Tigor EV is a sedan. But there is some degree of competition that already exists with the likes of Mahindra XUV400 which rivals Nexon EV and Citroen eC3 which rivals Tiago EV. JSW MG Motor India also has Comet EV in the sub- ₹10 lakh price bracket, the ZS EV in the premium range and is prepping its Windsor EV for a launch too. The Windsor EV is called Cloud EV in global markets and in India, is likely to carry a sub- ₹20 lakh price bracket, making it a potential rival for the Curvv EV. Of course, the Windsor EV is a crossover and significantly different to the mid-size SUV profile of Curvv EV.

Tata's EV play in India Tata Motors has been doggedly determined to lead the Indian electric car market. And it does so with a lion's share of the market. While the Nexon EV was the first EV from the Indian manufacturer, the likes of Tiago EV and Punch EV have also done reasonably well. Why reasonably? Well, the share of electric cars in the massive Indian passenger vehicle market still remains in single percentage points. But that could well change significantly in the times to come. And of course, there also is the Tigor EV sedan too.