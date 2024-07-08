Tata Curvv, Curvv EV all set for India launch soon

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 08, 2024

Tata Motors has teased the Curvv SUV and its EV version ahead of the launch

The EV version of the Curvv SUV is expected to be launched this festive season

The EV was earlier showcased in a concept form by the carmaker

The latest teasers by Tata hint at some of the features in Curvv EV's production version

 Check product page

The teasers confirm that Curvv\ will be the first electric car from Tata to get flush door handles

Tata is also expected to launch the ICE version of the Curvv coupe SUV soon

Tata had showcased the near-production ready Curvv ICE at the Bharat Mobility Show

The SUV that was showcased had a 1.5-litre diesel engine under its hood

The SUV is also expected to get a new TGDi turbo-petrol motor as well
Also check out Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG bike, launched in India
Click Here