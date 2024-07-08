Tata Curvv, Curvv EV all set for India launch soon

Tata Motors has teased the Curvv SUV and its EV version ahead of the launch
The EV version of the Curvv SUV is expected to be launched this festive season
The EV was earlier showcased in a concept form by the carmaker
The latest teasers by Tata hint at some of the features in Curvv EV's production version
The teasers confirm that Curvv\ will be the first electric car from Tata to get flush door handles
Tata is also expected to launch the ICE version of the Curvv coupe SUV soon
Tata had showcased the near-production ready Curvv ICE at the Bharat Mobility Show
The SUV that was showcased had a 1.5-litre diesel engine under its hood
The SUV is also expected to get a new TGDi turbo-petrol motor as well