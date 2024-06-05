World Environment Day special: How green is your EV?

The World Environment Day on Wednesday, June 5, once again puts the spotlight on the planet's health and the urgent need to protect its vital resources while also battling against the omnipresent threat of climate change. And while electric vehicles or EVs have emerged as a weapon to bring down emission levels and usher in a new future in the mobility space, are these truly as noble as often projected to be?

The world is embracing EVs and mostly believes that these are good for the environment. Zero tailpipe emissions mean that no CO2, NOx or particulates get released into the atmosphere unlike what vehicles with internal combustion engine models spew out. In countries as polluted as India, this can be extremely vital as a significant portion of the pollution levels in urban centers are from vehicular emissions. Studies show that a single EV, courtesy zero tailpipe emissions from it, can save around 1.5 million grams of CO2. Impressive indeed.

But there is more to it than what meets the eye.

Are EVs truly clean?

File photo of a sign against a planned lithium mine in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Lithium is a key component in batteries that are at the core of EVs. But lithium extraction process is a carbon-intensive exercise. (AFP)

Not emitting any pollution when on the move is a great point in the resume of EVs. But what often gets missed are factors such as electricity-generation process which powers EVs as well as composition of batteries that are at the very heart of each such vehicle.

For EVs to be cleaner and greener still, the electric power it draws ought to be generated from renewable sources. In India specifically, around 75 per cent* of electricity is generated from thermal power plants that are powered by coal. This in itself is a contradiction as coal is a limited resource and electricity generated from it releases toxic elements like Sulfur dioxide, Nitrogen oxides and several particulates.

Then there is the very crucial and extremely relevant factor of components used in the making of EV batteries. Rare minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt are required to make batteries that eventually find way into EVs. And at present, mining techniques are carbon intensive. It is estimated that around 22 lakh litres of water is needed to produce one tonne of lithium that can be eventually used for around 100 EV batteries. That's a lot of water for a handful of batteries in comparison.

Additionally, according to this Earth.org report, around four tonnes of CO2 is released during the production of a single EV and that the EV will need to be used for eight years to offset this, vis-a-vis a conventional vehicle.

Can EVs be truly noble?

Drive in the green lane: Global EV sales are expected to rise from 1.40 crore in 2023 to four crore per year by 2027.

The rise and spread of EVs is inevitable even if critics argue otherwise. But while such vehicles may not be entirely great for the environment at present, there is rapid progress being made in making production processes for both batteries as well as the EVs more efficient and with reduced carbon footprint.

Powering EVs from electricity generated from renewable sources like wind or solar is obviously a great move. But even on the supply-chain and production phases, batteries are getting more efficient which means more drive range on lesser charge need. Recycling of batteries is also a great way to help reduce the burden on environment and several companies across the globe are already working in this arena.

Auto companies are also looking at underlining the green credentials of EVs offered and often make use of recycled and upcycled materials in the cabin of such vehicles. Volvo recently even announced rolling out an EV battery passport which will list out source of each component used and the carbon footprint. This is primarily aimed at raising awareness and improving transparency.

As such, EVs aren't exactly angels for the environment but aren't demons either. Recent years have seen EVs of all shapes and sizes gain popularity, and with several governments announcing significant targets for EV adoption, efforts are on to not just popularise such options but to clean the production and usage cycles as well.

*Ministry of Coal, Government of India

