HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Fuel Stations Morph Into Ev Hubs: From Pumps To Plugs

Fuel stations morph into EV hubs: From pumps to plugs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 May 2024, 17:51 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Fuel pumps, previously simple addresses for petrol and diesel, are now transforming into more, much more.
EV Charging
According to data from the petroleum and natural gas ministry, the number of petrol pumps with EV charging facilities in India has more than doubled from 6,700 in March 2023. (REUTERS)
EV Charging
According to data from the petroleum and natural gas ministry, the number of petrol pumps with EV charging facilities in India has more than doubled from 6,700 in March 2023.

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) is reshaping not just the roads we drive on but also the very concept of the traditional fuel station. To thrive in this new era, fuel stations are undergoing a significant transformation, embracing business models that cater to the growing needs of EV owners.

One of the key changes is the addition of EV charging stations alongside traditional fuel pumps. Rather than replacing liquid fuel pumps, many fuel stations are opting to incorporate electric charging facilities, offering both options to customers. This move is evident globally, with oil companies in India, for example, increasingly offering EV charging facilities at petrol pumps.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 Km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon64kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
View Details
Honda Elevate Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate EV
₹ 18 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 Kwh Range Icon421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
BatteryCapacity Icon17.3 kWh Range Icon230 km
₹ 6.99 - 9.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

According to data from the petroleum and natural gas ministry, the number of petrol pumps with EV charging facilities in India has more than doubled from 6,700 in March of 2023. These new-age energy stations now offer a range of services including petrol, diesel, compressed natural gas (CNG), compressed biogas (CBG), and EV charging, reflecting a shift towards more diversified offerings.

Also Read : Does India have adequate EV charging infrastructure? Key challenges
 Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petrol Corporation Limited (BPCL) are leading this charge, with plans to expand the number of EV charging facilities at petrol pumps to 22,000 in the coming years. IOCL aims to have 10,000 charging facilities by the end of 2024 while HPCL plans to establish 5,000 EV stations by 2025.

Also Read : MG Motor, Hindustan Petroleum tie up to enhance India's EV charging network


New age players charge down playfield

Companies like Jio-bp are also innovating in this space, partnering with companies like House of Hiranandani to set up charging stations across their properties in major cities. These charging stations are strategically located in places like malls, restaurants, hotels, workplaces, and residential societies to cater to the growing EV user base.

Another Jio-bp's interesting concept of 'Mobility Stations' takes this idea further, offering a range of services including 'additivised' fuels, EV charging, refreshments and food. The inclusion of a cafe, like the Wild Bean Café, provides EV owners with a convenient and enjoyable experience while waiting for their vehicles to charge.

As the automotive landscape evolves, fuel stations are transforming into comprehensive mobility hubs, adapting their business models, infrastructure, and operations to remain relevant. By embracing these changes, fuel tions can cater to motorists' changing needs and preferences, ensuring they remain a vital part of the evolving transportation ecosystem.

First Published Date: 29 May 2024, 16:46 PM IST
TAGS: jio bp iocl bpcl hpcl electric vehicle ev

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.