Ola to set up the world's largest EV hub in Tamil Nadu

Ola Electric has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu to expand its manufacturing capabilities across 2Ws, 4Ws and cells. As part of the MoU, Ola will set up an EV Hub which will house advanced cell and electric vehicle manufacturing facilities, vendor & supplier parks, and the larger ancillary ecosystem for EVs at a single location.

The new hub will be spread over approximately 2,000 acres and will be located in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri Districts of Tamil Nadu. Last year, Ola unveiled its first Li-ion cell, NMC 2170, which was built at its Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bangalore, Karnataka that saw an investment of USD 500 million. As per the manufacturer, BIC is one of the world’s largest and most advanced cell R&D facilities with more than 200 unique and cutting-edge lab equipment to cover all aspects of cell related research and development. The world-class innovation center is equipped to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication and testing under one roof. Ola will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming EV Hub by 2023.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola said, "Our Hon’ble Prime Minister has envisioned the next 25 years as Amrit Kaal in India. I firmly believe that this is our decade and we have a great opportunity to build our future. We are on the right track to become a global hub for EVs. At Ola, our aim is to localize all critical elements of the EV value chain. Ola’s EV Hub would bring the entire EV ecosystem under one roof making us a much stronger vertically integrated mobility company across 2Ws, 4Ws and cells."

The manufacturer also recently announced the revamped line-up of their electric scooters. Moreover, the brand is also working on electric motorcycles and cars.

