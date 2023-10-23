Check out top 5 essential safety features every car must have

HT Auto
Safety has become one of the most important parameters that one looks for while buying a new car. And as this trend grows among buyers, carmakers have been adding additional safety features to their models to make them safer and more attractive for buyers. The government too has been encouraging OEMs to make their vehicles safe while making buyers aware of the importance of a safety loaded car. 

While all the cars will not have the advanced safety features, they must have some essential ones. Below are the top five safety features that every car must have:

| Updated on: 23 Oct 2023, 14:06 PM
1Airbags

This is the most important safety feature a car must offer as airbags reduce the chance of the driver or passenger's upper body or head hitting the vehicle's interior during a crash. While dual front airbags should be present in a car, it is recommended to buy a model with at least six airbags (including side and curtain). It should also be noted that airbags are designed to work with seatbelts. 

2Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

ABS with EBD helps during sudden braking of a car. When one suddenly applies break with huge force, the wheels of the car get locked and go out of control. ABS with EBD prevents the wheels from locking and skidding, thus ensuring better control even during sudden braking.

3Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

This feature monitors the steering wheel angle of a car along with its individual wheel rotation. During an emergency, ESC applies the brake and balances the engine power to regain control. This helps avpid accidents that may happen in case of oversteering or understeering in corners or low traction on wet roads.

4Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Accurate air pressure in all four tyres of a car is important for stability and better handling of the vehicle. However, often the driver doesn't immediately get to know if tyre pressure gets low. A TPMS system comes into play here as it send an alert to the instrument cluster if any of the four tyres has low air pressure. 

5Blind Spot Detection

Blind spots are the areas of the road that cannot be seen by the driver due to various reasons. These spots can be a cause of an accident at times and thus need to be monitored. A blind spot detection system sends uses sensors to send any such information to the driver, helping enhance safety of a vehicle and its occupants. 

TAGS: safe driving airbags ADAS

