Check out top 5 essential safety features every car must have

Safety has become one of the most important parameters that one looks for while buying a new car. And as this trend grows among buyers, carmakers have been adding additional safety features to their models to make them safer and more attractive for buyers. The government too has been encouraging OEMs to make their vehicles safe while making buyers aware of the importance of a safety loaded car.

While all the cars will not have the advanced safety features, they must have some essential ones. Below are the top five safety features that every car must have: