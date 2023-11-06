HT Auto
Delhi odd-even rule to make comeback: Five big things you need to know

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Nov 2023, 14:18 PM
Delhi motorists will once again have to follow the Odd-Even road traffic management rule post Diwali in the wake of rising pollution levels in the city. The decision to bring back the contentious Odd-Even road traffic management system was taken on Monday afternoon after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) have seen air quality crumble to toxic levels with PM2.5 in many parts going well over the dreaded 500 mark. This is deemed as ‘Severe’ by weather monitoring agencies.

A large chunk of the blame for Delhi's polluted air is pinned by many on vehicular emissions and while there was a ban on entry of BS 3 and BS 4 vehicles in into the city, unless carrying essential items, a decision to bring back the Odd-Even vehicle rationing system has now been taken and will come into place post Diwali which is on November 12.

Here are the five big things to know about the Odd-Even rule in Delhi

Delhi pollution
An Anti smog gun seen sprinkling water on road to curb pollution levels at Anand Vihar, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times)
1Odd-Even road traffic rule 2023

The Odd-Even road traffic management rule will be enforced in Delhi from November 13 (Monday) and will be in effect till November 20 (Monday). The decision was confirmed by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

2Odd-Even road traffic rule: A brief history

The Odd-Even rule for vehicles in Delhi was previously implemented in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Experts remain divided on the benefits of the rule on curbing pollution although there is a general consensus that it does help in bringing down traffic congestion.

3What is Odd-Even traffic rule?

The Odd-Even traffic rule refers to a system under which vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit are allowed to ply on alternate days of the week. Vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit are allowed on roads on the other alternate days of the week. In the past, Sunday has been kept open for traffic movement of all vehicles.

4Does Odd-Even traffic rule in Delhi allow any exceptions?

In the past, Delhi government has allowed electric vehicles (EVs) and CNG vehicles to operate on all days of the week. But CNG vehicles were eventually also included in the Odd-Even rule in 2019. Emergency vehicles, vehicles carrying essential goods and those belonging to certain sections of the political, police, judicial, administrative and similar circles have been included in the exempted list in the past.

5Will the latest round of Odd-Even be extended beyond November 20?

Delhi minister Gopal Rai has said that an assessment of the air quality will be done on November 20 and any decision on whether the Odd-Even rule should be extended or not will be taken accordingly.

First Published Date: 06 Nov 2023, 14:13 PM IST
TAGS: Odd-Even rule Odd-Even traffic Delhi Pollution Delhi AQI AAP

