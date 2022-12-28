Ola Electric working on 6 new vehicles for the Indian market: Details

Ola Electric is currently one of the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the Indian market. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola Electric has revealed that they are planning several new products for the Indian market. Bhavish revealed that they are working on six new products that Ola Electric will launch in the future.

As of now, the manufacturer has S1 and S1 Pro in their line-up. Ola Electric is now preparing to start production and deliveries of their next product, the S1 Air which was launched earlier this year. The deliveries will start in April 2023.

Their product pipeline states that in 2023, there will be a mass-market scooter which is the S1 Air. Then in 2024, the brand will launch a premium motorcycle (sports, cruisers, adventure and road bikes) and a mass-market motorcycle. In 2025, Ola Electric plans to launch a premium car and then a premium SUV. However, the brand says that the car should launch in 2024 and maybe in 2025, the brand will start deliveries of the same. Finally, in 2026, there will be a new mass-market car.

In other news, Ola Electric recently rolled out the MoveOS 3 recently for their electric scooters. The software update has been installed on more than 90 per cent electric scooters that are on the road, according to the CEO.

The software update brings features like Active Regen which basically has different levels of regenerative braking. There is support for hypercharging, a Vacation Mode that allows the owner to store the scooter without charging for up to 200 days, multiple profiles, proximity unlock, moods and Party mode.

The scooter gets call alerts and the person can also pick-up the call through the scooter now. There is a Document Storage feature so the documents can be stored on the scooter itself in digital format. Moreover, there is also Hill Hold Control which holds the scooter for a few seconds on an incline.

