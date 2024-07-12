Ola offers big discounts on its electric scooters in July

Ola Electric has announced that it will offer huge discounts on its electric scooters this month. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer, which currently leads the segment with highest market share, is offering discounts worth up to ₹20,000 depending on which model one decides to buy. The scheme is available on all its models which includes the S1 Pro, S1 Air, S1 X and the S1 X+ electric scooters. However, there is a catch. The validity of the offer will not be available after July 17.

Ole Electric is offering the discount scheme on its electric scooters till July 17.The scheme is available on three of its models including the S1 Pro

Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro offers

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer is offering the S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters with up to ₹15,000 discount. Ola said that both the electric scooters will be available with assured price and Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) subsidy benefits for the next five days. The price of the S1 Air electric scooter starts from ₹1.01 lakh (ex-showroom) while the S1 Pro, the most expensive in Ola's lineup, costs ₹1.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on this date.

Last month, Ola Electric released similar offers on these two electric scooters. The offer, which remained valid till June 26, included Ola Care+ subscription worth ₹2,999, free services including annual comprehensive diagnosis, service pickup and drop, consumables, theft and roadside assistance, as part of the package. It also offered cashback on S1 Air and S1 Pro up to ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India.

Ola S1 X offers

Ola Electric is also offering discounts on the S1 X electric scooter. One will be able to save up to ₹12,500 if the electric scooter is purchased on or before July 17. The S1 X is the most affordable Ola electric scooter one can buy. The price of the S1 X starts from ₹75,000 and comes with two sizes of battery packs with range of up to 190 kms in a single charge. Ola Electric started to deliver the S1 X+ electric scooters to customers from May this year.

Ola S1 X+ offers

The biggest discount on offer on Ola Electric scooters is available on the S1 X+. The EV maker is offering benefits of up to ₹20,000 on this model. This is ₹5,000 more than what Ola offered on S1 X+ electric scooter last month. The electric scooter comes with a 3kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 151 kms in a single charge. It is priced at ₹85,000 (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric is leading the electric scooter segment with nearly half the market share. It clocked 36,716 units in June with a growth of more than 100 per cent compared to the same month last year. Between April and June this year, Ola Electric saw 57 per cent increase in registrations with more than 1.08 lakh electric scooters registered.

First Published Date: