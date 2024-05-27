2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? Official accessory packages explained
One of the biggest launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024 was the new Maruti Suzuki Swift. The fourth generation iteration of the widely popular hatchback was launched in India earlier this month. The new Swift comes with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front, while the powertrain also comes significantly updated.
The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift also comes with a host of official accessories. Maruti Suzuki has bundled the long range of official accessories in two different accessory packages, which can be purchased from the dealerships, christened Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster.
The buyers of new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift can opt for these bundled accessory packages, as well as they can opt for individual accessories as well, as per their choices. The two accessory packages provide cosmetic enhancements to the new Swift, on the exterior and inside the cabin. These packages are available at a starting price of ₹29,500, while the pricing goes up to ₹40,500. These packages can be used across all the variants of the hatchback. These accessories can be purchased from the dealerships and ordered online through the automaker's official website.
Here is a quick explainer of the two different official accessory packages.
The most affordable accessory package for the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is the Thrill Chaser package, which is available at a price of ₹29,500 and can be used on the Z and Z+ trims. This package includes exterior accessories like front grille garnish, front skid plate, front grille insert sporting Sizzling Red colour, rear bumper garnish featuring Midnight Black and Chrome finish, side body moulding, door visor, window frame kit, trunk lid protector, Black ORVM cover with Grey stripes, Black graphics on hood and roof.
Inside the cabin, this package gets designer mat, carbon and Red styling kit, stainless steel door sill guard, Sab Red Arcade highlighted PU seat cover, dark striped manual IRVM cover and Red Drift coloured key cover.
The top-end accessory package for the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is the Racing Roadster, which is available for ₹35,000 and can be used for the L and V trims. This package includes accessories like front LED fog lamps, Sizzling Red coloured front bumper garnish, side body moulding, door visor with stainless insert, Carbon Drift hood and roof graphics. Besides that, it also gets a front underbody spoiler, side underbody spoiler, rear underbody spoiler, rear upper spoiler, rear mid garnish and wheel arch kit, which all come sporting a Midnight Black paint theme.
The interior accessories under this package include an all-weather 3D mat, illuminated door sill guard, carbon and Red coloured styling kit etc.
The two bundled accessory packages for the new 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift come available in seven different choices based on different colours and combinations. Here are those:
- Thrill Chaser package (Z and Z+ trims): ₹29,500
- Thrill Chaser package (L and V trims) ₹32,000
- Racing Roadstar package – Black (Z and Z+ trims) ₹31,000
- Racing Roadstar package – Black (L and V trims) ₹35,000
- Racing Roadstar package – White (Z and Z+) ₹39,000
- Racing Roadstar package – Red (L and V trims) ₹40,500
- Racing Roadstar package – White (L and V trims) ₹40,500