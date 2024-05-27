2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift in mind? Official accessory packages explained

The new 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets two different accessory bundled packages, while the total choice of packages is seven depending on different col

One of the biggest launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2024 was the new Maruti Suzuki Swift. The fourth generation iteration of the widely popular hatchback was launched in India earlier this month. The new Swift comes with a wide range of updates on the design and feature front, while the powertrain also comes significantly updated.

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift also comes with a host of official accessories. Maruti Suzuki has bundled the long range of official accessories in two different accessory packages, which can be purchased from the dealerships, christened Thrill Chaser and Racing Roadster.

The buyers of new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift can opt for these bundled accessory packages, as well as they can opt for individual accessories as well, as per their choices. The two accessory packages provide cosmetic enhancements to the new Swift, on the exterior and inside the cabin. These packages are available at a starting price of ₹29,500, while the pricing goes up to ₹40,500. These packages can be used across all the variants of the hatchback. These accessories can be purchased from the dealerships and ordered online through the automaker's official website.

Here is a quick explainer of the two different official accessory packages.