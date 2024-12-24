Ola MoveOS 5 beta roll out to start tomorrow. What features will it bring?

Ola Electric has announced that it will be releasing the MoveOS 5 beta for its electric scooters tomorrow. Once again, the beta roll out was delayed as the brand earlier announced that the roll out will begin from Diwali. MoveOS powers the S1 range of electric scooters that Ola Electric sells. Moreover, electric motorcycles willuse the same operating system.

What are the features of the new Ola MoveOS 5?

The complete list of features for the upcoming MoveOS 5 has not yet been disclosed; however, several functionalities of the new operating system have been unveiled. Ola Electric has confirmed that MoveOS 5 will include group navigation, live location sharing, and a road trip mode facilitated by Ola Maps. Additionally, it will incorporate features such as Smart Charging, Smart Park, and TPMS alerts, along with a voice assistant and predictive insights driven by the Krutrim AI assistant.

There would also be ADAS on offer that will give collision warning, Road Trip mode will help with smart route suggestions to plan a trip, Smart Park will help in detecting obstacles while parking and Krutrim will be the voice control assistant.

Ola Gig and S1 Z electric scooters launched

Ola Electric has recently unveiled two new models for the Indian market: the Ola Gig delivery e-scooter and the Ola S1 Z. However, the most significant announcement is the introduction of innovative, removable battery packs that are designed to function as portable home inverters. Both the Gig and S1 Z e-scooter models are offered in two variants, each equipped with 1.5 kWh removable battery packs. The starting price for the Ola Gig is set at ₹39,999, with bookings now open and deliveries scheduled to commence in April 2025.

The Ola S1 Z is specifically designed for urban commuters seeking personal transportation, while the Ola Gig e-scooter is tailored for gig economy workers. The convenience of removable batteries is particularly advantageous for personal use, but the commercial sector is expected to gain the most from this technological advancement.

