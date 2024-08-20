HT Auto
Ola MoveOS 5 Beta to roll out by Diwali. Check out its new features

Ola MoveOS 5 Beta to roll out by Diwali. Check out its new features

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2024, 09:08 AM
  • The highlight of the event was the Roadster electric motorcycle. It will be sold in three variants with deliveries starting next year.
Ola Roadster
The Ola Roadster is the mid-range variant of the new e-motorcycle series and it comes with three battery options and a starting price of ₹1.04 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ola Electric recently held its annual event on 15th August. The brand announced the next version of its operating system for electric vehicles at the event. It is called MoveOS 5 and the brand will start rolling out the beta program by Diwali. MoveOS powers the S1 range of electric scooters that Ola Electric sells. Moreover, the upcoming electric motorcycles will also use the same operating system.

Ola MoveOS 5: Features

While the full list of the upcoming MoveOS 5 is not out yet, few of the features of the new OS have been revealed. Ola Electric has announced that the MoveOS 5 will come with group navigation, live location sharing and road trip mode powered by Ola Maps. It will also feature features like Smart Charging, Smart Park, TPMS alerts along with voice assistant and predictive insights powered by Krutrim AI assistant.

Ola Gen3 platform

At the event, Ola Electric also announced their Gen3 platform which will underpin future vehicles of the brand. The brand says that the new platform will enable scalability, enhanced performance and better efficiency while also reducing costs.

Also Read : Ola Roadster electric motorcycle launched at 74,999, bookings open

Bharat 4680 cell

Ola Electric has also announced that they will start integrating their own cells in their vehicles. The process will start in Q1 FY26 and the cell is called Bharat 4680. The cell is currently under trial production at Ola’s Gigafactory. Ola says that the in-house built cell should help with cost structures. The cell has a wider operating window (10-700C), a longer life with more than 1,000 charge cycles, and better fast-charging capabilities with a 50% charge guaranteed in 13 minutes.

Ola Roadster launched

Ola Electric has also launched its first electric motorcycle in the Indian market. It is simply called Roadster and is being offered in three variants. There is Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro. They are priced at 74,999, 1,04,999, and 1,99,999 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2024, 09:08 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Ola Electric Roadster electric vehicles EV MoveOS

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

