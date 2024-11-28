Ola S1 Z launched at ₹59,999 with deliveries from 2025: Key highlights to know
- The Ola S1 Z was launched recently and it is among the first two electric models from the Indian company to feature a removable battery pack.
Ola Electric expanded its electric two-wheeler lineup with the launch of two new models, out of which, the new Ola S1 Z range is aimed at urban and semi-urban commuters for personal uses. With the two models, Ola has introduced a new, removable battery pack that can be used as a portable home inverter. Removable batteries are easier to use than fixed batteries. With fixed batteries, users must find a charging station or a plug to charge their portable charger. In contrast, users can easily take out removable batteries and charge them at home or work. At charging stations, users can quickly swap a dead battery for a charged one, usually in just a few minutes.
The Ola S1 Z joins the S1 e-scooter portfolio with two variants aimed at slightly different use cases. While the base model caters to personal uses, the top-spec Z+ model is aimed at being a dual-use e-scooter that is capable of both private and commercial applications. If you are interested in purchasing an Ola S1 Z, here are some key highlights that you should consider:
The Ola S1 Z brings a boxy silhouette that sets it apart from the rest of the S1 range. The top-spec Z+ variant takes this a step further with additional accessories such as cargo racks on both ends, a pillion sidestep, a visor, and a mobile phone holder. The base version wears 12-inch wheels while the S1 Z+ gets 14-inch options. Both models bring an LCD instrument console for the rider.
The S1 Z range is powered by a 2.9 kW hub motor that is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 4 bhp and Ola claims that it tops out at 70 kmph. The S1 Z claims to go from standstill to 20 kmph in 1.8 seconds and make the 0-40 kmph sprint in 4.8 seconds.
The Ola S1 Z range is offered with a 1.5 kWh removable battery pack and this can be extended to two units. With a single battery pack, the S1 Z delivers an IDC-certified range of 75 km on a single charge. With the dual battery setup, this is upped to 146 km.
The Ola S1 Z joins the S1 lineup at an introductory price of ₹59,999. The S1 Z+ variant is listed at ₹64,999 (introductory) and gets additional accessories such as the pillion sidestep and cargo racks. Bookings are currently open for a token amount of ₹499 and deliveries are scheduled for May 2025.
