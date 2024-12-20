Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ola Electric's Christmas Gift To Customers? To Expand To 4,000 Outlets Across India By December 25

Ola Electric's Christmas gift to customers? To open 3,200 outlets by December 25

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Dec 2024, 13:25 PM
  • Ola Electric had earlier planned to launch 3,200 new showrooms across India on December 20.
Ola Electric is all set to expand its footprint in India by opening 3,200 outlets on December 25 to increase its outlets to 4,000.

Ola Electric is all set to announce major expansion of its sales outlets across India next week. The EV maker will launch around 3,200 new showrooms on Christmas (December 25) to increase its EV outlets to 4,000. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Ola Electric, said the EV maker will also offer sales and service-related facilities at most of these new EV outlets to attend to customers. Ola Electric is currently the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India.

Ola Electric had earlier announced that the expansion of its outlet network will take place today (December 20). In his earlier announcement, Aggarwal had said, “All stores opening together on 20th Dec across India. Probably the biggest single day store opening ever." The event has now been deferred till next Tuesday which coincides with the Christmas festival. Aggarwal said, “Inaugurating record-breaking 4,000 Ola Electric stores on Christmas 25th December. Savings Wala Scooter will now be accessible to every city, town and tehsil."

Ola Electric's upcoming EV showroom locations

The upcoming Ola Electric showrooms will be launched across several metro cities as well as Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns. Currently facing storm over its poor after-sales and service network, Ola Electric has also decided to setup service facilities with the new outlets from the start. Ola issued a statement saying, “By leveraging its direct-to-consumer (D2C) model, Ola is ensuring that EV ownership becomes a reality for every household, breaking barriers to adoption and offering relief from rising petrol prices and high cost of ownership of ICE vehicles."

Also Read : Ola Electric adds this new feature to its mobile application. Check what it is

Ola Electric has recently launched two more electric scooters called the Gig and S1 Z. These models join the likes of S1 Air, S1 X and S1 Pro in Ola's EV portfolio in India. The EV maker is also set to ride in its first electric bike Roadster which is likely to hit the roads early next year.

Ola Electric's expansion move gains significance amid the recent controversy surrounding the EV maker's after sales and service record. It is currently under the scanner of the consumer watchdog Central Consumer Protection Agency (CCPA) for its alleged ‘violation of consumer rights, misleading advertisement and unfair trade practices’. The EV maker is currently being investigated by Bureau of India Standards (BIS) over alleged complaints from more than 10,600 customers.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2024, 13:25 PM IST
Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Electric vehicle EV Bhavish Aggarwal
