LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 20, 2024: Delhi pollution : NGT notice to govt for violating petrol, diesel vehicle ban
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on December 20, 2024: Cars seen plying amid rising air pollution near Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi. GRAP Stage 4 measures implemented by CAQM has restricted use of BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles in the national capital.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
20 Dec 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Delhi pollution : NGT notice to govt for violating petrol, diesel vehicle ban
- Delhi is currently under GRAP Stage 4 restrictions due to high pollution levels. The measures ban use of BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel vehicles.
20 Dec 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: JLR’s ‘Rudy’ robot ensures car doors don’t freeze up this Christmas
- Capable of operating even in temperatures 40 degrees south of zero, the Jaguar Land Rover Rudy robot ensures car doors function through the entire lifespan of the vehicle.
20 Dec 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Suzuki Fronx recalled due to brake issue in this market
- A total of 1,911 units of the Suzuki Fronx have been recalled in Japan.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
20 Dec 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: End of road for Suzuki Swift in its home market? Awesome Final Edition model revealed
- Final Edition Suzuki Swift Sport model gets several cosmetic updates for what could potentially be the last hurrah.
20 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Electric Vehicles News Live Updates: Kia bats for lower tax on electric vehicles to boost EV sales in India
- Kia sells only two electric vehicles, EV6 and EV9, in India. The Korean carmaker also plans to introduce more EVs soon.
20 Dec 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Car News News Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki WagonR turns 25: What makes it a champion in a world of SUVs
- Maruti WagonR is the default option for a large number of Indian car buyers each year. And the trend does not seem to be bucking.
20 Dec 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Dec 19: Kia Syros unveiled, Hyundai to use Amaron batteries and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 20 Dec 2024, 08:44 AM IST