Ola Electric is leading the electric revolution in Indian two-wheeler market

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 02, 2024

The OEM claims sold 37,191 units of electric two-wheelers in May 2024

With this, Ola Electric registered a 6.26% year-on-year sales growth in May 2024

In comparison, Ola sold 35,000 electric scooters in May 2023

Also, with this sales numbers, Ola Electric captured 49% market share of the Indian electric two-wheeler segment

 Check product page

Ola has attributed this sales performance to the S1 X range of scooters

This sales sucess comes on the back of launch of affordable electric scooters

The rising demand for electric mobility too helped the company to post this sales number

Ola hopes this sales momentum would further continue in the coming months

Ola currently sells a wide range of S1 badged electric scooters
Check more about Ola Electric
Click Here