The OEM claims sold 37,191 units of electric two-wheelers in May 2024
With this, Ola Electric registered a 6.26% year-on-year sales growth in May 2024
In comparison, Ola sold 35,000 electric scooters in May 2023
Also, with this sales numbers, Ola Electric captured 49% market share of the Indian electric two-wheeler segment
Ola has attributed this sales performance to the S1 X range of scooters
This sales sucess comes on the back of launch of affordable electric scooters
The rising demand for electric mobility too helped the company to post this sales number
Ola hopes this sales momentum would further continue in the coming months
Ola currently sells a wide range of S1 badged electric scooters