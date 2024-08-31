New Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 variant listed with 137 km, priced at 1.15 lakh

Bajaj Auto has listed a new variant of the Chetak electric scooter on the product website. The new Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 slots between the 2901 and Urbane variants and is priced at ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is not only ₹8,000 cheaper than the Urbane variant but also offers more range at 137 km (claimed). Bookings are open for a token of ₹2,000.

The new Bajaj Chetak variant is not only ₹8,000 cheaper than the Urbane variant but also offers more range at 137 km (claimed).Bookings are open for

Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Price

Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak Blue 3202 electric scooter in India at a price tag of ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the Chetak 3202 undercuts the Urbane variant by ₹8,000, whereas the Premium trim is much more expensive at ₹1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant is available in four colour options - Brooklyn Black, Cyber White, Indigo Metallic, and Matte Coarse Grey.

Also Read : More affordable CNG bike incoming, new platform for Chetak planned: Rajiv Bajaj)

The Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 packs more range from its battery pack compared to that on the Premium variant with the new cells

Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Range

The Bajaj Chetak 3202 gets a larger 3.2 kWh battery pack, which is also available on the Premium variant. The range though has gone up from 126 km to 137 km due to the new battery cells that manage to unlock more range. Like all other variants, Bajaj is selling the TecPac with the Chetak 3202 at an additional cost that unlocks a host of additional features on the e-scooter.

Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 Features

Visually, the new Chetak Blue 3202 remains identical sporting the LED headlamp with the horseshoe-shaped LED DRL, connectivity features, a TFT instrument console, an all-metal body, a USB charging port and more. It also gets illuminated switchgear, a soft-close seat, a reverse function and a smart key. The model is equipped with an Eco mode to maximise range, apart from Sport and Crawl modes. The TecPac further adds features notably hill hold and roll-over detection.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak may get a new battery pack option soon. Check details.

The new Bajaj Chetak Blue 3202 should be able to put up a tough fight against other family electric scooters including the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube and the like.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: