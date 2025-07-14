Model Y likely to lead Tesla’s India entry. Here’s what to expect

Tesla is scheduled to formally enter India's market on July 15, 2025, which is a major development in the nation's electric vehicle (EV) market. Tesla will open its first store at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, along with an invite-only event for its guests and potential customers. Although Tesla has finalized its entry into India, it is yet to disclose which model will spearhead the brand's launch. But industry rumors point rather compellingly to the Model Y —its top-selling electric SUV in the world—being the launch vehicle.

Tesla Model Y: Design

If the Model Y will bring Tesla’s minimalistic design language to the streets of India. Based on the Model 3, it has a higher stance with a panoramic glass roof and a sportier coupe-like outline. In addition, it has a pretty blank exterior, featuring flush door handles, slim headlamps, and an overall aerodynamic shape that leans towards functionality rather than fanciness.

Tesla Model Y: Expected features

Tesla vehicles are famous for software-first designs, and the Model Y is no different. The global models come with a 15-inch mid-level touchscreen, Tesla's own operating system, and over-the-air updating of software. The Indian version is expected to carry the same. Some of the other features might include a premium audio system, multi-zone climate control, and smartphone integration with the Tesla app. Advanced driver-assistance systems such as Autopilot could be provided in limited form, depending on Indian regulations.

Tesla Model Y: Expected specifications

Globally, the Model Y is available in Long Range AWD and Performance variants. The Long Range version offers up to 530 km of WLTP-certified range, powered by dual motors. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h in under 5 seconds, fast charging compatibility, and regenerative braking could be part of the package if Tesla introduces the same variant here.

Tesla Model Y: Expected price

With Tesla’s initial models arriving as fully imported CBUs, the Model Y—if launched—could be priced between ₹75 lakh and ₹90 lakh (ex-showroom). More clarity is expected at the unveiling event, as Tesla lays the foundation for its long-term strategy in India.

