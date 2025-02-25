Tesla killer: Xiaomi SU7 outperforms Model 3 in China, YU7 targeting Model Y

Tesla has been a leading electric car manufacturer globally for years now. In the world's biggest electric vehicle market China as well, Tesla has been dominating the show. However, lately, the US-based carmaker has started facing intense competition and also being unseated by the Chinese EV makers. Why, BYD has been giving Tesla tough competition, now a newcomer in the industry as well as a non-conventional EV brand Xiaomi has outsold the cheapest Tesla car in China.

The Xiaomi SU7 has outperformed the Tesla Model 3 in the Chinese market in the very first year after being launched, revealed data released by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA). The Chinese tech giant reportedly gave tough competition to Tesla during April 2024 and January 2025.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82 kWh 82 kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Camry 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 48 Lakhs Compare UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Xiaomi ramping up competition against Tesla

Xiaomi SU7 electric performance sedan entered production in April 2024 and 30,000 units of the EV were sold in the first three months only. In April 2024, it sold 7,058 units as compared to 5,065 units of the Tesla Model 3. However, during the April-June period last year, the Tesla Model 3 sold 38,446 units in China, surpassing the Xiaomi SU7. In the July-September period of 2024, the Tesla Model 3 maintained its edge, with 52,052 units registered. In comparison, Xiaomi sold 39,790 SU7 EVs during the same period.

Sales of the Xiaomi SU7 shot up in October, November, and December, beating the Model 3. In these three months, Tesla managed to sell 52,241 units of Model 3, while Xiaomi sold 69,697 units of SU7 sedan. This included 20,726 units in October, 23,156 units in November, and 25,815 units in December.

In 2025 as well, strong demand for the Xiaomi SU7 continues as the technology giant has sold 22,897 units of the performance sedan in January this year. In comparison to that, Tesla sold just 8,009 units of Model 3.

CPCA has revealed that Xiaomi delivered 162,384 units of SU7 sedans between April 2024 and January 2025. Tesla, on the other hand, delivered 152,748 units of the Model 3 sedan during the same period.

Xiaomi is now gearing up for the launch of its second electric car, the YU7, which will come as a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: